Contestant on ‘The Bachelor’ Crashes a Group Date

STOP: Do not read further if you want to avoid spoilers on season 25 of The Bachelor.

Despite having a successful one-on-one date during the first week, Sarah Trott is already struggling to accept Matt James developing relationships with the other contestants. In a Good Morning America sneak peek of tonight’s Bachelor episode, she is seen crashing a group date to talk to him.

“I just feel like emotionally exhausted,” Trott says in the clip shared by Bachelor Nation Scoop. “It like kills me to think like he’s having these special moments with other women too. I just worry if I can’t get past this, it’s really going to be a roadblock in my relationship with Matt and now I feel like I should do something about it.”

As the conversation was heating up between James and Katie Thurston, the former journalist interrupts to the surprise of both.

After telling the other women of Trott’s arrival, “Queen” Victoria Larson asks why she’s there.

Lauren Maddox responds, “I don’t think she would come to just like talk to him, I think something’s up.”

The other women do not appear to be giving her the same benefit of the doubt. Kit Keenan declares, “Like obviously this completely changed the mood of the night and like it sucks.”

As tensions rise, Larson prompts Thurston to go back, saying, “Katie, go back. Go back. Go, literally, go back.”

While viewers will have to wait to see how the conversation unfolds, it seems James is in the middle of comforting the California native when Thurston takes the suggestion and returns.

He is heard telling her, “I feel the same things because it’s a like not normal process to go through.”

Last Week’s Episode Ended With Trott Needing Medical Attention

Last week’s episode of The Bachelor left off with a “to be continued…” as Sarah Trott stumbled out of the rose ceremony aided by Bri Springs.

Trott, who went into the night with a rose from her one-on-one date, crouched in the corner on the verge of passing out. “I’m like seeing stars,” she said. When the medics arrived, she reiterated, “I’m blacking out, I can’t see.”

Producers and medics filed in as James and the other contestants diverted their attention. In the middle of the rose ceremony, the real estate broker put down the roses to go check on her. Though, given tonight’s sneak peek, it seems she must end the night well.

Chris Harrison Teased a Tumultuous Experience for Trott

During the preview of this season’s contestants, franchise host Chris Harrison teased that the podcast host would have a tumultuous time.

As he warned, viewers should prepare for what Harrison referred to as a “very up and down journey” where she gets early attention that may be hard to sustain throughout the season. She has “very strong feelings early,” which is becoming evident.

Harrison did not tease if those feelings would be reciprocated.

Trott’s time on The Bachelor continues tonight on ABC at 8:00 p.m. Eastern.

