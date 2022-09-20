‘The Bachelor’ Spoilers Reveal New Tidbits for 2023 Season

By the time “The Bachelorette” finale wraps up on Tuesday, September 20, viewers should know a fair amount about the upcoming season of “The Bachelor” too. According to spoiler king Reality Steve, “The Bachelor” for season 27 will be Zach Shallcross. Now, Reality Steve shared a few additional tidbits regarding what’s ahead.

Here’s what you need to know:

Shallcross Should Be Announced as “The Bachelor” Tuesday Night

Tuesday’s “Bachelorette” finale will be a full three hours long, and there is a lot of ground to cover. The episode will be a combination of pre-taped and live segments, and spoilers hint that post-filming developments will command a significant amount of time. “The Bachelor” announcement will almost certainly come during the last portion of Tuesday’s episode. Apparently, however, viewers will see more than just a quick introduction of Shallcross as the next lead.

In Reality Steve’s September 20 podcast, he provided a few updated “Bachelor” spoilers. He reiterated Shallcross is the pick for season 27, and confirmed ABC will announce it Tuesday night. In addition, Shallcross will meet some bachelorettes who will join his season. This has become common with “The Bachelorette,” but until now, has not been done with “The Bachelor.” Apparently, that’s about to change.

In his new blog post, Reality Steve revealed two of the women he believes will join the next “Bachelor” season. Davia Bunch is a digital marketing manager and former Miss South Carolina who currently lives in New York City. The 26-year-old lost her mother when she was 13, and it seems her story likely will tug at the heartstrings of viewers. In addition, Reality Steve shared that Cat Wong will be a contestant this season too. Wong is a model based in New York City, and she competed against Bunch in 2018 for the Miss South Carolina title.

Filming Begins Very Soon

Reality Steve detailed that filming for season 27 of “The Bachelorette” is slated to begin on Monday, September 26. Shallcross is in Los Angeles preparing already, as are some of the bachelorettes. Reality Steve’s “Bachelor” spoilers noted more women will arrive later in the week, and the limousine entrances and the first cocktail party should happen Monday night.

At this point, no spoilers regarding filming locations, outside of the mansion in Los Angeles, have emerged. Reality Steve pointed out he might not have many significant spoilers early on, as it varies by season. He was confident, however, that he would get the key details at some point, as he almost always does.

How are fans reacting to the available “Bachelor” spoilers so far? Franchise viewers are almost always divided on new leads for “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette,” no matter who hands out roses. That appears to be the case with Shallcross on Reddit as well.

“Zach was my favorite this season. I really thought he was going to end with Rachel. Excited to see him find love!” expressed one fan.

“Zach is not someone women would lose themselves over IRL…so this season is going to be a lot of fake feelings to gain their piece of the influencer pie. Hard pass from me,” countered someone else.

“I don’t really care who the lead is as long as they are in over their head. I realize this is my toxic trait. But I love a messy reality show,” quipped another “Bachelor” fan.