‘Bachelor’ Star, Colton Underwood, Exposes His ‘Thorns’

Former Bachelor star, Colton Underwood, is known for being “soft-spoken” and “polite,” according to Out Magazine. So, the openly-gay athlete surprised fans when he actually “clapped back” at someone who made a homophobic comment on a pic he posted with his fiancé, Jordan C. Brown, on Instagram.

Underwood Kept It Real

As Out explains, “The follower left a comment under a picture of Underwood and Brown on Instagram: ‘You think God would honor this?’ The star of season 23 of The Bachelor replied via Instagram Stories: ‘YES. God would for sure honor my love for another human being.’”

Underwood is usually one to keep his feelings to himself. But that does not mean he is going to just turn the other cheek when being insulted or disrespected. As Out wrote, “it’s exciting to see Underwood showing that his roses also have thorns if you try to come for his relationship and his fiancé.”

Underwood and Brown have been happily engaged since February, 2022. A Bachelor Nation staple, Underwood was a contestant on season 14 of “The Bachelorette,” where he accepted roses from Becca Kufrin until he was eliminated in week eight. The self-proclaimed virgin then showed up on season five of “Bachelor in Paradise,” where he broke the heart of Tia Booth. Underwood landed the starring role on “The Bachelor” in season 23, where he famously jumped a fence to chase after Cassie Randolph.

During all of that time, Underwood was still trying to deny who he really was. He publicly came out in April 21 on Good Morning America, and apologized to Randolph and the other women he had dated. “I would like to say sorry for how things ended. I messed up. I made a lot of bad choices,” Underwood professed. During the GMA interview, Colton revealed that he truly loved Randolph, which is part of the reason he was so confused.

Underwood received a mix of backlash and support after his announcement, but he was able to weather through the bad and embrace the good. He had his own six-episode docu-series on Netflix called “Coming Out Colton,” which received very mixed reviews. According to The New York Times, Underwood explained in the series, “I’ve lived my life so publicly straight, and I ran from a community I’ve belonged to my entire life.”

There’s More to Underwood than Meets the Eye

As a former NFL linebacker, and recent winner of the Survivor-like reality competition, Beyond the Edge, Underwood comes off as a rough and rugged jock at first glance. However, he has shown a true soft side on numerous occasions, which is why it was surprising to some that he actually exposed his “thorns” to the Instagram user who questioned his morality.

On July 5, he posted a series of photos on Instagram with the caption “a series of me meeting a baby,” which show him playing on the grass with an unnamed toddler, tagged simply as “coltonslegacy.” A June 21 post shows him sweetly snuggling in bed with his dog. And there are numerous Instagram photos and videos exhibiting him and his loving relationship with Brown.

This soft side might seem contradictory to the man who “clapped back” at a random comment from a stranger. However, as Out suggests, “It took the Bachelor star a long time to come out and feel good about himself and his love life, so it stands to reason that he won’t let this kind of negativity burst his bubble now that he’s finally happily engaged.”

