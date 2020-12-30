Former ‘Bachelor’ Winner Admits Watching Then-Fiance on ‘DWTS’ Was ‘Extremely Challenging’

For quite a few years now, reality television celebs who star as The Bachelor or The Bachelorette have been asked to join the upcoming season of Dancing With the Stars. The experience has varied for different contestants — and there have even been a couple of Mirror Ball Trophy winners from Bachelor Nation. However, the dance competition show isn’t always easy for a newly engaged couple.

On Wednesday, Catherine Lowe decided to give in to one of the latest Instagram trends. She put up a question box on her IG story and told her fans to request photos from her past. A lot of people wanted to see pics of Lowe’s three kids and others asked for photos of her and her husband Sean Lowe at different points in their relationship. However, one photo request in particular proved interesting.

“A time in your life that you pretended to be happy,” one follower wrote in the question box. Catherine shared a photo of her and her now-husband standing outside of a trailer on the set of Dancing With the Stars. Sean competed on Season 16 of the show, just after his season of The Bachelor wrapped.

“Dancing With the Stars was extremely challenging for me. Like, really, really hard. But I could only act like everything was fine,” Catherine captioned the snap. She stood wearing a floral dress, carrying a blue clutch that matched Sean’s shirt. Despite the smiles on their faces, the two weren’t exactly happy.

Sean Previously Said Doing ‘DWTS’ Was Hard on His Relationship

Sean and Catherine had just gotten engaged and were finally able to be out in public as a couple when they went to Los Angeles so that Sean could trade in roses for dance shoes.

“We went from The Bachelor to Dancing With the Stars, which was really… I didn’t know the time commitment I was signing up for when I decided to do the show. So poor Catherine moved from Seattle to Los Angeles, and I went to Los Angeles,” he previously told Entertainment Tonight. “I was rehearsing 10 or 12 hours a day, so my new fiancée was basically just on her own, which was really unfair to her,” he added.

When Sean was asked if his Bachelor successors should jump at the chance to be on DWTS, Sean advised them to “skip it.”

“I would say, given my experience, it’s probably healthier if you just skip it. But with that said, I can’t fault anyone for doing it. I did it. I was an average guy who was approached and they said, ‘Hey, we’ll give you a bunch of money if you want to dance.’ And I thought, ‘Sounds fun, sounds easy and I’m an average guy who could use a bunch of money, so I’ll do it,'” he said.

Sean Was Paired With Peta Murgatroyd & Rumors About Their ‘Closeness’ Ran Wild

Sean got to learn how to dance from pro Peta Murgatroyd. At the time, rumors that Sean and Peta were getting a little too close circulated and tabloids were quick to pick up on the vibes.

“There’s always speculation and I knew going in to Dancing with the Stars, whether it’s Peta or another professional dancer, they’re all attractive women I knew those rumors were going to circulate. There’s nothing going on there. Catherine and I couldn’t be better. It’s just silly,” Sean told Celebuzz at the time, according to Enstars.

Sean and Peta were eliminated in Week 8. Fortunately, he and Catherine were able to work through the challenging time and they got married the following year. They are now parents of three kids; Samuel, Isaiah, and Mia.

