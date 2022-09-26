‘Bachelor’ Winner Warns Fans After ‘Scary’ Incident: ‘It Could’ve Ended Up Really Bad’

In season 24 of “The Bachelor,” Hannah Ann Sluss walked away with Peter Weber’s final rose. Although their relationship didn’t even last to the finale, Sluss won fans over with her charming personality and wholesome beauty. On “After the Final Rose,” she solidified her place in America’s hearts when she told Weber, “If you want to be with a woman, you need to become a real man.”

In 2020, Sluss moved to Los Angeles to consider pursuing her modeling career. According to Showbiz Cheat Sheet “Sluss is now an Instagram influencer with 1.4 million followers. She recently had her first modeling shoot for the magazine Modeliste.” Many of her Instagram posts are about cooking and sharing recipes.

Sluss Has a Warning for Fans

Sluss may have been shopping for some ingredients for one of her recipes the day she went to Target, and something scary happened to her just outside the store. According to Bachelor Nation, “On her IG Stories, Hannah Ann got candid and said, ‘I just wanted to hop on here and remind all of you ladies, and everyone, to be super cautious and aware of your surroundings. I had a situation happen to me today that could’ve ended up really bad if I wasn’t aware of my surroundings while walking into Target.’”

Although Sluss did not share the details of the incident, she felt compelled to warn fans: “I just want to remind everyone out there when you are driving around and getting in and out of your car, whether you’re with your friends or not, never be on your phone,” the 26-year-old posted.

Whatever occurred that day seems to have really shaken Sluss up, so much so that she wanted to make sure that what almost happened to her didn’t actually happen to somebody else. Bachelor Nation reports that Sluss additionally said in her IG story, “It’s hard to not be on your phone when you’re out and about, but if I wasn’t aware of my surroundings, something really bad could’ve happened to me today and I want others to be cautious and aware to prevent these kinds of things!”

The influencer added, “Always be aware of your surroundings, keep an eye on your bag, and always trust your gut instinct. If you feel unsafe, always go to security and let someone else know. It’s better to be safe than sorry, so just be cautious. I want everyone to be safe out there!”

Sluss’ Advice is Spot On

Sluss never did go public about what happened just outside of Target, but her warnings are good advice. According to Medium.com “Your best defense against some sort of random violence is to be aware. Be aware of your surroundings. Listen for footsteps behind you. Scan around in your peripheral vision to be aware of those around you. Being prepared to deal with a situation gives you a vast advantage over being completely surprised.”

The outlet also suggests, just as Sluss did, that people need to stop being distracted by their phones when they should be paying attention to their surroundings: “This little device gives us all these incredible tools to be aware of so many things in so many places — even on the other side of the world. However, it keeps our attention away from what’s going on in our own personal space.”

Bachelor Nation is “so glad Hannah Ann is okay!”

