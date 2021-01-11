‘The Bachelor’ 2021 Winner: Who Reality Steve Says Won

The Bachelor is just getting started, and while things look a bit different this season, Reality Steve has put out his spoilers on who wins the season just the same. According to his spoilers, Rachael Kirkconnell is the woman that Matt James ends up falling for.

Reality Steve’s spoilers aren’t as comprehensive this season, due to the nature of filming the show in one location, however, he did receive some intel on the last lady standing, which he shared on his blog last week.

“I was told ‘Michelle and Rachael were final 2, and Rachael wins.’ Well, if you believe everything coming out of the small town of Cumming, GA, then it’s Rachael Kirkconnell. Because for the last month, all I keep being told out of Cumming is that Rachael won, and all her friends and family know and they’re telling everyone,” reads Reality Steve’s blog.

Kirkconnell, 24, is from Cumming, Georgia. She attended Georgia College & State University, graduating in 2019 with a degree in marketing. She still lives in Georgia, and currently works as a graphic designer. Her pet peeve? Slow drivers.

Reality Steve Says Rachael Kirkconnell’s Family Has Been Telling Everyone the News

Reality Steve claims that Kirkconnell’s family hasn’t stopped talking about the exciting news. While that does make him skeptical, he finds himself wondering if things are “that easy this season.”

“Maybe Rachael did win. All I’m saying is that if she did, she, her family, and her friends are doing an awful job of keeping it secret because word is spreading around Cumming, GA, faster than you can shake a stick at. So are these people just dumb and not keeping their mouth shut, or, is this another Madi [Prewett] situation where one person says it, it spreads like wildfire, and it isn’t true? I’m not 100% sold on it yet, but, I’m just telling you that’s the one I’ve heard most. I’m also positive Serena P and Michelle don’t win. So all signs are pointing to Rachael. Just kinda hilarious if it is true since her family apparently won’t shut up about it. Hey, maybe it is that easy this season?” Reality Steve writes.

Kirkconnell has been quiet on social media, which isn’t surprising, given the NDA that the contestants have to sign when appearing on the show. She hasn’t uploaded any photos or videos to her Instagram account since December 10, though she has posted to her stories.

Interestingly, her account seems to be growing at a pretty good clip, likely because she’s the projected winner. So far, she’s got 55,000 followers — and counting.

Rachael Kirkconnell Has Come Under Fire for Some Alleged ‘Racist Behavior’

As previously reported by Heavy, Kirkconnell has been accused of “racist behavior” by a woman claiming to be a school acquaintance from the past. The woman went on TikTok to post a video of Kirkconnell and James on The Bachelor. She wrote a caption over the video, accusing Kirkconnell of bullying and racism.

“Girlieeee, remember when you bullied me in high school for liking black guys???” the woman wrote. She went on to upload a few more posts, seemingly calling out Kirkconnell’s friend group as well. Kirkconnell hasn’t responded to the claims, but she did take to her Instagram stories after the January 6 Trump rally that turned into a riot at the Capitol Building in Washington, D.C.

Kirkconnell shared a meme of military personnel standing on the steps of the Capitol during the Black Lives Matter protests over the summer. The photo was meant to compare the two events.

