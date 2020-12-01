‘Bachelor’ Winning Couple Diagnosed with COVID-19

Weeks ago when Jason and Molly Mesnick canceled their Thanksgiving plans with family to avoid potentially catching the coronavirus, they did not realize they would be the ones stopping its spread. Molly took to Instagram on November 30 to reveal the Bachelor Nation couple had contracted COVID-19.

“I couldn’t even tell you how we got it. I have been insanely careful going into the holidays, seeing absolutely no one,” wrote Molly. She added, “We made it through the worst of it – just stuck at home for a little bit longer to make sure we don’t spread it to anyone else.”

The couple experienced many of the common symptoms, including, “chills, body ache, headache, fatigue, loss of taste/smell,” though their kids, Ty and Riley, were fine. They famously met on season 13 of The Bachelor, with Molly coming in as runner-up. They reconciled on the After the Final Rose special after Jason broke off his engagement to Melissa Rycroft and got married in a televised wedding. Today, the couple resides in Seattle.

Molly warned fans not to be fooled by her Instagram stories, writing, “Honest talk: it was either pre-recorded because I THOUGHT I’d be busy with holiday prep or I REALLY pulled myself together.”

Her full post read:

“The face of someone who is finally…FINALLY feeling somewhat normal after a crazy week – COVID hit our house I couldn’t even tell you how we got it. I have been insanely careful going into the holidays, seeing absolutely no one…even to the point where I cancelled our family Thanksgiving weeks ago because I didn’t want any of THEM getting ME sick (fast forward: I would have been the one getting them sick!) Don’t be fooled by my IG stories over the past week (honest talk: it was either pre-recorded because I THOUGHT I’d be busy with holiday prep or I REALLY pulled myself together). Not gonna sugar coat it – Jason and I had a rough week! All of the standard symptoms (chills, body ache, headache, fatigue, loss of taste/smell – that one made for a fun Thanksgiving meal) The kiddos are great. Ty tested negative & Riley has been her crazy, silly self! We made it through the worst of it – just stuck at home for a little bit longer to make sure we don’t spread it to anyone else – and in perfect time because this house gains our magical little friend tomorrow, and I need all of the energy I can get to pull that off! Anyway – wanted to explain why I’ve been completely MIA on any normal, life content and to let you know that COVID is no fun! Please be smart & please be safe And finally – a massive shout out to our army of friends who took AMAZING care of us! Bringing us food, vitamins, checking in constantly!!! If you have a friend with COVID – reach out and see if you can bring them anything. Better yet…just bring it! They are stuck at home with no energy and I promise you, they will appreciate it more than you know!”

The Stars and Fans of Bachelor Nation Were Among Her Well Wishers

In the comment section of Molly’s post, fans and former Bachelor Nation stars sent well wishes and shared their stories fighting the coronavirus.

Former Bachelorette Trista Sutter wrote, “So happy you’re ok!!!!!” while DeAnna Pappas wrote, “Ahhhh! Noooooo! So glad you guys are feeling better! and thankful the kids didn’t get it!”

Among those sharing their stories, one follower wrote, “I was sent to the hospital because my oxygen levels dropped and my heart rate was high. I am home, but I haven’t recovered yet it is day 33. I am so glad you all are doing well. This stuff is no joke.”

The Mesnicks Are Just the Latest Bachelor Nation Stars Who Have Contracted the Coronavirus

News of the Mesnicks contracting the coronavirus comes just days after former Bachelor Arie Luyendyk revealed he had also tested positive.

“It’s been rough, I’ve gotta say, it’s not been easy being separated. I’ve been on the other side of the house,” said Luyendyk in his Instagram Story. The former race car driver found out he had COVID-19 nine days before Thanksgiving.

A recently eliminated contestant, Peter Giannikopoulos, also revealed on Instagram he tested positive for the coronavirus the same day he got in a car accident.

He wrote, “As a result of the anxiety, I lost consciousness behind the wheel and my car went off road through a guard rail and hit a pole. The air bag deployed, driver side door was wedged in, broken glass everywhere, and I was 5ft away from smashing into a building.”

Luyendyk has since tested negative and Giannikopoulos seems to be on the mend.

