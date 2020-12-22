‘The Bachelorette’ 2020: Will There be an After the Final Rose?

Stop reading if you do not want spoilers on season 16 of The Bachelorette.

Typically, a season of The Bachelor or The Bachelorette shows the final rose handed out and then cuts to the newly announced couple sitting on a couch across from franchise host Chris Harrison. The After the Final Rose special has become a hotbed for shocking revelations, at times revealing breakups or even the lead reaching back out to the season’s runner up. However, this year will be a sharp departure from this franchise norm.

“There is no ATFR [After the Final Rose] tonight, just a two hour episode on how Tayshia [Adams]’s season will play out,” revealed Reality Steve. “I don’t even know if they’ll have a taped update on how things are going.”

With many rumors swirling around what has happened since the finale and not much confirmed for tonight’s episode, it leaves many questions on if the audience will get an update.

It could go several ways, according to Reality Steve. He continued, “You’ll know if they do if her final rose ceremony happens to end at 90 mins or 105 mints into the finale, since then they’ll have time on the back end to show filmed footage of what’s been going on since. If the end of the episode and the final rose ceremony happens at the end of the episode like it normally would, then know we’re not getting any taped update. Unless it’s really really short.”

There not being an After the Final Rose special is just the latest in historic changes during this season of The Bachelorette. Despite Clare Crawley being announced in March, production delays amid the COVID-19 pandemic caused filming to resume over the summer in a quarantined bubble. Then, rumors started swirling Crawley left, causing the franchise’s first mid-season replacement lead. Now, Adams is finishing a season truly unlike any previous.

Zac Clark Is Likely This Season’s Winner

Reality Steve, the main source of Bachelor Nation spoilers, has been upfront about the difficulties of reporting a season filmed in a bubble. However, his best predictions indicate Zac Clark will be this season’s winner.

“Here’s what I can tell you: It’s not Ivan and it’s not Ben,” Reality Steve revealed about the season’s remaining contestants.

“She chose Zac at the end. As for an engagement or where their relationship stands now. I said at the time there was no engagement and I didn’t know what their relationship status was now. I still don’t have a solid answer to that, but, I think after watching last night’s episode a few things are pretty clear: 1) it’s definitely Zac and 2) I’d be really shocked if she didn’t get engaged at the end of this thing.”

Clark has long been rumored to be Adams’ final rose recipient, though there have been conflicting reports if the couple is engaged or even still together. However, Reality Steve explained the series has only ended in a lead and their winner just dating twice, with Juan Pablo Galavis and Colton Underwood.

“So she definitely picked Zac and good chance they’re engaged,” explained Reality Steve. “And if that’s the case, I highly doubt they’ve called off their engagement some time in the last 3 months.”

Brendan Morais Denied Rumors He Is Talking With Adams

After revealing previous reports were incorrect, Reality Steve admitted to not really knowing how the season would end. However, he did share some unverified rumors he had heard.

“Over the last month, I’ve had two different people tell me that Tayshia chose Zac at the end, at some point after filming they broke things off and that she is currently back in touch with Brendan and they are slowly working on a relationship,” he wrote.

However, Morais has spoken out and denied such rumors. He appeared on Bachelor Happy Hour and admitted he has not reached out. He said, “I’ve tried to be respectful of … I’m not completely certain about how the rest of Tayshia’s journey plays out. I don’t know if she’s engaged or not. Obviously, if she is engaged, it would be to one of the last remaining guys that I respect and care for a great deal.”

Adams’ journey as The Bachelorette concludes tonight on ABC at 8 p.m. Eastern.

