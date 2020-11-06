‘The Bachelorette’ Proposal 2020: See the Neil Lane Engagement Ring

In a season unlike any other, the dating franchise saw its first mid-season proposal and change of lead. Thursday’s rescheduled episode saw Dale Moss get down on one knee to present Clare Crawley with a Neil Lane Couture ring.

Typically, Lane meets up with the final two men on The Bachelorette so they can each pick out a ring with which to propose to the lead. However, this season Crawley seemingly only had eyes for Moss, which created friction with the other men. Chris Harrison intervened, telling Crawley, “The path we’re on right now doesn’t end well for anybody.”

When asked how she wanted to proceed, Crawley chose to spend more time with Moss. After they each declared their love, Harrison facetimed with Bachelor Nation’s resident ring designer. People reports he did not have time to quarantine within the production bubble to mitigate the COVID-19 threat.

“That was a first… I hadn’t shaved in three months and I was not in my usual Bachelor outfit!” Lane told People, laughing.

Lane ‘Had to Scramble’ to Get the Ring Ready in Time

“No one knew if we’d even be able to have the season because of COVID,” Lane said during a People Interview. “And then Clare fell in love at first sight, so I had to scramble!”

Lane is referring to Crawley declaring, “I definitely feel like I just met my husband,” after Moss first exited the limo on night one. After their first one-on-one date, Crawley told Harrison she was ready to get engaged.

“She had made up her mind and I had to design the ring in record time – it was stressful and crazy, but crazy fun,” Lane continued. “I had time to make just one perfect ‘Wow’ ring.”

Lane had discussed with Crawley her desired style, designing a platinum Neil Lane Couture ring featuring a 4.5-carat radiant-cut diamond with two shield-shaped diamonds flanking it and accented with 145 smaller round diamonds. “It was a miracle we got it done!”

Lane spoke to the atypical nature of this season, which included a production delay amid the coronavirus pandemic and the filming location isolated at the La Quinta Resort and Club, telling People, “Nothing was regular this season, but I think it all worked – it was an exciting hullabaloo but really everyone was just rooting for Clare and her love story.”

Lane Has Been Designing Rings for Bachelor Nation Since Jason Mesnick’s Season

In what Glamour refers to as the “beginning of the ‘Neil Lane engagement ring’ era,” Jason Mesick was the first to propose with one of Lane’s rings in 2009.

Mesnick proposed to his initial pick, Melissa Rycroft, with “an east-west engagement ring.” He would go on to break up with Rycroft to pursue a relationship with his runner-up, and now wife, Molly Malaney. While Malaney’s engagement ring was not Neil Lane Couture, Mesnick did give her a ring for their fifth anniversary.

Lane had been approached by ABC before Mesnick’s season, saying “I had definitely heard of it [The Bachelor], but I didn’t really know the significance of it,” he told StyleCaster.

After a couple seasons, they called again. “I still hadn’t really watched it, but one of my assistants said, ‘You know, that’s really a popular show – you might really have fun doing it’,” he said. “And so I said yes.”

Lane has since become a fixture of the franchise.

