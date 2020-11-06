The Bachelorette 2020 Final Four Winners: 5 Fast Facts

After months of speculation, Tayshia Adams finally confirmed the rumors when she stepped out of the limo as the Bachelorette. Adams is taking over as the lead of season 16 following Clare Crawley’s early exit with now-fiancé Dale Moss.

STOP: Don’t read any further unless you want to know spoilers for season 16 of The Bachelorette.

All of Crawley’s suitors remaining after Zack Jackson’s elimination will vie for Adams’ heart. Reality Steve also reports there will be four new suitors: Spencer Robertson, Montel Hill, Peter Giannikopoulos and Noah Erb.

Despite Robertson receiving the first impression rose, her final four are Ben Smith, Zac Clark, Brendan Morais and Ivan Hall. The episode ended with Chris Harrison telling Adams, “In the next 10 seconds, you could meet your husband.”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Morais and Clark Are Divorced

When Adams made her debut on The Bachelor, she revealed to Colton Underwood that she was previously married. She had been married to Josh Bourelle for approximately a year and a half, but in a relationship with him for roughly six years. While this has not been a point of common ground with her previous relationships within the dating franchise, it is something with which two of her top four can relate.

Morais split from his ex-wife, Simone Santos, about a year ago after being married for a few years. Reality Steve reported the two have known each other since middle school. He also revealed Morais will self-eliminate in either the fourth or third spot, seemingly not ready for a serious relationship yet.

Reality Steve also revealed Clark was previously married, though it is unclear how long he has been single. Clark is a recovering addict, married during the height of his drug use. The Reading Eagle reported he was “a married college graduate who was only in his 20s,” when trying to con a doctor into performing gallbladder surgery or as he “descended into a depraved state of use.”

2. Smith Is a Veteran

According to his ABC profile, “After graduating from the United States Military Academy at West Point and The United States Army Ranger School, Ben suffered a life-changing back injury that shifted his priorities in life and ultimately led to his decision not to return to active duty.”

The former Army Ranger opened up about his experience on Instagram, writing:

“This picture (and even more, the experience of this single morning in 2015) means more to me, than many things. I share it (again) bc 1) I miss @quacksauce dearly and I wish I made a better effort to stay in touch with my best friends and 2) I am beyond blessed and honored to have spent time in foreign lands, doing foreign things with my brothers. In a former life, living and working in austere, less than favorable conditions, for unknown and often extended periods of time was the norm. I am lucky to have had those experiences and I am proud of how it has shaped my response to other times of hardship – mental, emotional, and even physical. Eerily similar to the situation in which we are all living, together, in this moment. Despite lack of resources, time, training, and the like, that group of young beautifully resourceful men was ultimately successful. The most successful. It’s in times like these, times of great despair and uncertainty, the leaders step-up to the plate and make big things happen. Those that can, innovate and those that can’t, fall away. Although my uniform has changed, and my hair is a bit longer, I am once again surrounded by a team of problem solvers. Innovators. Leaders. I’m honored to stand next to them all, proud of the work we are doing here @deuce_gym @deucebacklot@deuce_athletics and more excited than I’ve been in years, for the release of our newest training experience – the most inclusive effort of its kind. ⠀ I know it can be rough, but when things get froggy, lean on what you know. If you don’t have the answer, seek one out. And when it comes to community, look no further.”

3. Three of Their Families Show up at La Quinta Resort & Club

Adams is clearly close with her family, often featuring them on her Instagram. “Spending time with her family is one of her favorite ways to enjoy her days, and for this sunshine-loving California girl, family is everything!” her ABC profile says.

Given the bubble structure of this season, with all cast and crew quarantined and tested for the coronavirus, they are not able to leave the La Quinta Resort and Club. Therefore, the families and friends of Smith, Clark and Hall traveled to the Palm Springs resort, reported Reality Steve. Morais’ family does not participate.

According to Hall’s ABC profile, “He is very close with his mom and says he talks to her every day.” He also features photos of his dad, brother and other family members on his Instagram.

Clark also often features his family on his social media, revealing his sister Kat nominated him for The Bachelorette nearly seven months ago.

4. Her Final Four Are Spread Across the Country

While the men on Adams’ season are from across the United States and included Canada, she is a native of Orange County. The closest of her final four is Smith, who is based in Venice, California as a personal trainer.

Morais had moved out to Los Angeles, but relocated back to Milford, Massachusetts to live near his family and work at their roofing company. Clark is also based on the East Coast, listing his hometown as Haddonfield, New Jersey. His sober living facility is in New York.

Meanwhile, Hall is an aeronautical engineer based out of Dallas, Texas.

When Adams split from John Paul Jones, she listed distance as a cause of their split. At the time, Jones had been based in Maryland, though he now lives in Los Angeles. With Reality Steve reporting her final rose goes to Clark, though they do not get engaged, he was unsure if they are still a couple. As he put it, “As for where they stand now, that’s anybody’s guess. Some people have told me they aren’t together, some have told me they still are but it’s not that solid, and some have said it’s never gonna last. She’s a SoCal girl who wants to be an influencer. He runs a sober living facility in NY. So that’s where we are right now.”

5. Clark Was Arrested

Clark, who is expected to be this season’s winner, was once arrested. He said during a forum on prescription drug addiction at Alvernia University, “An eight-month drug binge in which he shot heroin intravenously smoked crack and did ‘whippets’ – inhaling bursts of nitrous oxide for a brief high – ended with his arrest for possession of crack and driving while intoxicated,” wrote the Reading Eagle.

One of the organizations that put together the forum, Caron Treatment Centers, is what he credits for getting clean. He would go on to found Release Recovery, a sober living facility, with Justin Gurland.

