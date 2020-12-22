The Bachelorette 2020 Finale Spoilers

It’s time for Tayshia Adams to award her final rose on The Bachelorette with her options narrowed to Zac Clark, Ivan Hall, and (maybe) Ben Smith.

In episode 12, Brendan Morais opted to self-eliminate after realizing that he was still struggling with the aftermath of his relatively recent divorce. While that appeared to narrow Adams’ choices to two, Smith returned to express his love to Adams — something he couldn’t do before getting eliminated in the final four.

While the episode ended with a cliffhanger and left it unclear whether or not Smith would actually return, there were clues that indicated he’d be around a bit longer.

WARNING: IF YOU DO NOT WANT TO KNOW ANY SPOILERS FROM ‘THE BACHELORETTE’ FINALE, DO NOT KEEP READING.

Ivan Hall Is Sent Home at a Rose Ceremony

Hall, 28, has been a fan favorite on The Bachelorette and shared a strong connection with Adams. But the return of Smith means the end of the road for Hall, who gets eliminated at a rose ceremony at the top of the show, according to Reality Steve.

In episode 12 of the show, Hall told Adams that he was “undoubtedly falling in love” with her and she (mostly) reciprocated with, “I’m definitely falling for you too.” They later spent the night together in a “fantasy” suite that was really just a trailer.

That connection evidently paled in comparison to Adams’ relationships with Smith and Clark.

With Hall eliminated, it’s Smith and Clark who meet Adams’ family ahead of the final rose ceremony. It remains to be seen which of those men causes her father to warn Adams that she could “be making the biggest mistake of [her] life.”

Zac Clark Is the Only One Who Attends Final Rose Ceremony

Clark, 36, hasn’t had any problem professing his love and he’s the first one who heard the same back from Adams. He’s been unshakably confident that his connection with Adams is beyond any other relationship on the show, and that proves correct when he’s the only man left for the final ceremony of the season.

Despite Smith’s triumphant return which gets him into the final two, it’s short-lived. According to Reality Steve, Smith is eliminated by Adams after meeting her family.

Smith was consistently inconsistent on the show, and once had to stop by Adams’ room in the early hours of the morning to explain why he hadn’t talked to her during a group date. While his return to confess his love won over Adams for a bit, Clark never wavered.

There Will Be No ‘After The Final Rose’ Special

All indications are that Clark and Adams will get engaged in the finale, despite Reality Steve reporting for weeks that there would be no engagement and that Clare Crawley and Dale Moss would be the only love story of the season.

There’s also evidence that Clark and Adams are still together, and that Adams recently made a secret trip to visit her fiancé in New York City.

But it’s unclear if ABC will give us much of an indication about the current status of the relationship. Due to the pandemic, there will be no live-audience special to discuss the present.

