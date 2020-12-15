The Bachelorette Spoilers 2020: Hometown Dates Episode

Tayshia Adams’ list of men is down to its final four and the finale is only a week away, so that means it’s time for one of the most pivotal episodes of any season of The Bachelorette: hometown dates.

Of course, the word “hometown” is used loosely considering none of the dates shown on episode 11 will happen outside of the film set in Palm Springs, California. Instead, contestants will try to come up with creative dates that offer a taste of their home and families will travel to the La Quinta Resort and Club to meet Adams.

The final four is down to Zac Clark, Ivan Hall, Brendan Morais, and Ben Smith, and one is expected to go home.

WARNING: IF YOU DO NOT WANT TO KNOW ANY SPOILERS FROM ‘THE BACHELORETTE,’ EPISODE 11 DO NOT KEEP READING.

All 4 Contestants Have Family Show Up

It may sound like a “no duh” reveal to say every contestant has family in attendance, but that wasn’t always believed to be the case. Reality Steve reported for weeks that Brendan Morais’ family didn’t make the trip before finally reversing course a day before the episode was set to air.

“I reported at the beginning of the season that Brendan’s family doesn’t show for the hometowns,” Reality Steve wrote on his website. “It’s his PARENTS that don’t show. His brother Dan, sister in law Christi, and niece Aliyah are who shows up.”

On the date, Morais brings Aliyah and Adams on a carnival-themed date with games, popsicles, and stuffed animals. Clark brings Adams on a New York-themed date with a cardboard taxi cab, bagels and coffee, and a Central Park set. Hall hangs out in the kitchen with Adams and they cook a Filipino meal as instructed by his niece over video chat. Smith and Adams go roller skating through the resort in a Southern California-themed date.

But the most important part will be the conversations with family, none of which go too poorly. Maybe the most emotional moment will be when Hall — who is disappointed his brother, Gabe, didn’t make the trip — is surprised by his brother’s late arrival.

Ben Smith Is Sent Home (For Now)

Adams made some tough calls earlier in the season, but now she’s down to four men who she’s had successful and meaningful one-on-one dates with, so there’s going to be heartbreak, no matter what. Unfortunately for Smith, he’s the one on the chopping block after the hometown dates.

But Smith fans can take solace in knowing he’s not gone for good. “We now know Ben shows back up at some point during the finale,” Reality Steve said on his website. He says that promos have shown a conversation between Smith and Adams that hasn’t yet happened and won’t happen during the hometown dates.

Reality Steve previously reported that Smith would be one of the final two contestants, so a return on finale night could clear up that confusion.

