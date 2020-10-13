‘The Bachelorette’ 2020 Final 4 Winners for Season 16

The new season of The Bachelorette promises loads of drama for bachelorette Clare Crawley. And like most seasons, details on the finalists have leaked. Here’s what we know about the final four men, but be warned of major spoilers ahead.

SPOILER ALERT: Don’t keep reading if you don’t want to be spoiled on a major twist this season, plus the identities of the final four bachelors.

First Off, The Bachelorette Will Change

In case you haven’t heard, Clare Crawley is on the bachelorette for part of the season. She apparently falls so head-over-heels for Dale Moss that she doesn’t want to continue on as the bachelorette. The two of them presumably ride off into the sunset together.

But production always has a plan and this season is no different. Tayshia Adams from Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor steps in and takes over as the lead of the show roughly two weeks into the filming process, according to Entertainment Tonight. Host Chris Harrison wouldn’t divulge too many details about how it all went down, but he did say Crawley came in “serious about finding love.”

“She came into this unbelievably sincere and serious about finding love, finding a man, and it really wasn’t about the pomp and circumstance for her. It wasn’t about all the pageantry. It was about coming in and finding somebody, and I really respect the fact that this woman knows exactly what she wants and she is not afraid to go get it,” Harrison said.

A source also told ET that Crawley departed production on good terms with the show.

The Final Four

Reality Steve, guru of all things Bachelor spoiler-related, has named the men who make it to Tayshia Adams’ final four — at least, he’s “almost positive” he knos who they are. So this may be subject to change. But as it stands right now, the final four are:

Zac Clark

Age: 36

Occupation: Addiction Specialist

Hometown: Haddonfield, New Jersey

Fun Facts Zac is a proud sneakerhead. He prefers to keep it old school and gets his news from reading the morning paper. Zac’s dream is to travel to Italy and eat his way through the country. He loves desserts, but if there is fruit on the plate, he’s not eating it.

Ivan Hall

Age: 28

Occupation: Aeronautical Engineer

Hometown: Dallas, Texas

Fun Facts Ivan’s favorite foods always come from his mom’s Filipino cooking. He is a recovered Croc enthusiast. Ivan loves high-end cars and wants to run his own exotic car rental company one day.

Brendan Morais

Age: 30

Occupation: Commercial roofer

Hometown: Milford, Massachusetts

Fun Facts Brendan can juggle. His real passion is coaching his high school’s basketball team. Brendan’s buddies from home call him “BMoney.” His signature look is a turtleneck.

Ben Smith

Age: 29

Occupation: Army Ranger Veteran

Hometown: Venice, California

Fun Facts: When he’s in a relationship, Ben loves to show affection through writing love letters. His favorite indulgence is an ice bath. He once flew across the country to see a girl he had never met in person before.

Reality Steve also said that he heard that with a couple of weeks left in filming, Brendan and Ivan were Tayshia’s frontrunners. He’s also not sure if she will get to meet their families or not due to the way everyone is being quarantined in filming. He’s heard that that might happen, but he couldn’t confirm anything.

The Bachelorette now airs on Tuesdays because Dancing With the Stars is in its usual Monday night slot, so tune in every Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

