Bachelorette 2020 Final 4 Winner Quits Before Finale

Stop reading if you do not want SPOILERS on season 16 of The Bachelorette.

The contestant on Tayshia Adams’ first one-on-one as the Bachelorette, Brendan Morais, made a big splash in Bachelor Nation as an early frontrunner. Yet, it seems likely he is going to be the source of her heartbreak.

“You better enjoy the Clare/Dale love story this season – because that’s the only one you’re getting,” Bachelor Nation spoiler aficionado, Reality Steve, teased before Adams took over as the Bachelorette.

According to Reality Steve’s Steve Carbone, Morais will choose to quit the season after making it to the top four, alongside Ivan Hall, Ben Smith and Zac Clark. It is unclear at what point, but Smith and Clark are the final two. Despite already reporting Clark receives Adams’ final rose, it seems she had originally intended to give it to Morais.

“From what I’ve heard, Brendan is who Tayshia wanted. And when he left, she was pretty distraught but still ended up picking somebody,” wrote Carbone. “I was told Zac was the one who opened up to her the most and professed his love, whereas it was much tougher for Ben, so ultimately she picked Zac.”

As Morais has already revealed, his divorce was finalized a little more than a year ago. According to Carbone, this plays a factor in his decision to leave the franchise. “Guess he just wasn’t ready to jump into another relationship,” he commented.

He was also the only contestant whose family or friends did not participate in the makeshift Hometown Dates, taking place at the La Quinta Resort and Club where the season has been filmed.

His Divorce Was Too Much to Get Over

On their first one-on-one, Morais revealed to Adams he had been divorced, a point of commonality for them. Morais met his ex-wife, Simone Santos, as kids and they got married in their 20s.

He told Adams there was no cheating, addiction or abuse that led to their marriage ending. Rather, they just grew apart and out of love.

“She came to the realization that maybe children weren’t in her future,” Morais also revealed during his one-on-one date. “Being a father is really all I’ve ever wanted in life and so we went our separate ways.”

Adams seemed excited by this disclosure, saying she wanted five kids.

Adams Does Not Get Engaged to Clark

According to Reality Steve, Adams gives her final rose to Clark, despite not getting engaged.

“As for where they stand now, that’s anybody’s guess. Some people have told me they aren’t together, some have told me they still are but it’s not that solid, and some have said it’s never gonna last,” wrote Carbone. “She’s a SoCal girl who wants to be an influencer. He runs a sober living facility in NY. So that’s where we are right now.”

Clark himself is a recovering addict who has dedicated his career to helping other addicts.

“After putting his party days behind him and becoming sober himself, Zac C. started a recovery program focused on helping reintegrate people back into the world after rehab, which has become his life’s purpose,” according to his ABC profile.

READ NEXT: Clare Crawley Speaks Out Against Internet Trolls & Haters

