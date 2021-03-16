The New ‘Bachelorette’ Star 2021 Is…

There is a new Bachelorette in town! Well, actually it’s Bachelorettes.

In a first for the franchise, Katie Thurston and Michelle Young were both announced as the Bachelorette during the After The Final Rose. They will have their own seasons, with Thurston’s premiering this summer and Young’s this Fall.

“I would be lying if I didn’t say when they first told me, I thought we were going to be the Bachelorette at the same time,” Young told host Emmanuel Acho. “And so I was a little nervous, but once I found out it was two different seasons, I was here for it. I’m excited I get to have somebody to bond over with this and share notes as we go.”

Thurston and Young both appeared on Matt James’ season of The Bachelor. While the sex-positive Thurston was eliminated on her first one-on-one date, Young left heartbroken as the real estate broker’s runner-up.

Acho asked the 29-year-old bank marketing manager what made her the most excited. Thurston said, “I mean, I’m ready to find love and not just like the temporary kind. I’m talking forever, my husband. And I’m in a place in my life where I feel like I’m the best version of me. Honestly, I’ve seen it work before, why can’t it work for me?”

Echoing that sentiment, Young added, “I am ready and like Katie said, I really do think that this process works. When you can set down all these outside distractions and really dive in, I think you can learn a lot about somebody. I’m just excited. I’m ready to get started.”

Thurston’s Season Will Start Filming This Weekend

According to Reality Steve, the cast and crew for the upcoming season of The Bachelorette are currently quarantining to begin production next weekend at the Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort & Spa near Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Chris Harrison will not return as host for the upcoming season of The Bachelorette. The longtime host of Bachelor Nation announced he was stepping down temporarily, to include Acho replacing him for the After the Final Rose special.

He faced backlash after being accused of steamrolling Rachel Lindsay during an Extra interview. During the interview, he questioned if photos of Rachael Kirkconnell, James’ winner, at an antebellum-themed party would be considered “not a good look” under a 2018 lens.

ABC released a statement naming Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe as Harrison’s successors for the upcoming season. It is not known if he will return for future seasons.

Reality Steve Said Young Did Not Want Filming to Impact Her School Year

According to Reality Steve, Young’s role as a teacher played a part in her season filming later in the year.

“I’m sure some are asking, ‘If they wanted Michelle, why didn’t they just give her the season about to be filmed? Why have Katie?’” wrote Reality Steve. “Michelle did not want to leave her class again to start filming in a few weeks, hence the reason she is getting her own season this summer when she’s out of school.”

A filming location is not yet known, but it is expected to start filming in July after Bachelor in Paradise.

