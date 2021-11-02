‘The Bachelorette’ 2021 Spoilers for Episode 3

Nineteen men remain on “The Bachelorette” after last week’s dramatic rose ceremony saw Michelle Young question her relationships. According to the episode’s description, “With her trust in the men shaken after last week, Michelle and her remaining suitors embark on a week full of dates set on rebuilding those bonds.”

WARNING: STOP READING IF YOU DO NOT WANT SPOILERS FOR SEASON 18 OF “THE BACHELORETTE.”

The Stars of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Host a Group Date

Young is joined by actors Glen Powell and Jay Ellis of the “Top Gun” sequel, “Top Gun: Maverick,” for her first group date. According to the episode’s description, they will “push the guys out of their comfort zone and into the danger zone, but the G-forces won’t be the only thing making their heads spin.”

Based on the promo, it seems the guys will be strapped into an anti-gravity machine among other pilot training exercises.

The participating suitors are:

Clayton Echard, 28, a medical sales rep from Columbia, Missouri

Joe Coleman, 28, a real estate developer from Minneapolis, Minnesota

LT Murray IV, 38, a yoga guru from Bellevue, Washington

Martin Gelbspan, 29, a personal trainer from Miami, Florida

Nayte Olukoya, 27, a sales executive from Austin, Texas

Olumide “Olu” Onajide, 27, an IT analyst from Newark, New Jersey

Peter Izzo, 26, a pizzapreneur from Port St. Joe, Florida

Rick Leach, 32, a medical sales rep from Los Angeles, California

Spencer Williams, 25, a financial crimes analyst from Cleveland, Ohio

Will Urena, 28, an academic interventionist from Grand Rapids, Michigan

On the official Instagram account for “The Bachelorette,” “Michelle and Clayton take their journey for a spin as they look for love.” After admitting he is more relaxed around her, Echard and Young held hands as they spun around together. It seems Young approved, saying in a confessional interview, “I appreciate Clayton bringing a different element to our conversation tonight.”

Rodney Matthews Bares All on 1-on-1 Date

Rodney Matthews strips down during a game of truth or date on his one-on-one date with Young. As ABC put it, “One unsuspecting fella makes the most of his one-on-one time, baring it all in his attempt to woo Michelle.”

Matthews is a 29-year-old sales representative from Rancho Cucamonga, California.

Describing the date as “really fun” up until that point, Matthews removed his clothes after Young read the prompt, “We dare one of you to strip down completely naked and streak through the lobby as the other yells ‘This is our journey.’”

He garnered an audience during his naked run. Co-hosts Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe giggled while a crowd of his fellow season 18 contestants gathered.

“To add salt to the wound, I had my boys watching,” Matthews said in a sneak peek for the episode. “Kaitlyn and Tayshia popped their heads out. It’s pretty bad when everyone sees you out in your birthday suit and it ain’t even your birthday.”

Other promos show the pair kissing in a rowboat and Matthews seemingly giving Young a tattoo.

He receives the date rose, seen with it pinned on his lapel during a preview for the episode. Matthews is expected to go far in the season, with Reddit seemingly spoiling that he makes it to Hometown Dates.

Poet Rudy Francisco Hosts a Poetry Date

In a classic Bachelor Nation move, Young’s other eight suitors will be writing and performing poetry under the tutelage of poet Rudy Francisco.

“The cornerstone of a healthy relationship is how well you can communicate,” Francisco explains to the men in a sneak peek. “I want to challenge you all to write your own poems. This is a great opportunity to really get vulnerable with this.”

The participating suitors are:

Brandon Jones, 26, a traveling nurse recruiter from Portland, Oregon

Casey Woods, 36, an advertising creative director from Miami Beach, Florida.

Chris Gallant, 28, a motivational speaker from Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada

Chris Sutton, 28, a commodities broker from West Hollywood, California

​​Jamie Skaar, 32, a biotech CEO from San Diego, California

Leroy Arthur, 27, a biomedical Ph.D. student from Dallas, Texas

Mollique Johnson, 36, an academic administrator from San Diego, California

Romeo Alexander, 32, a mathematician from New York City, New York

The audience was made up of men who did not go on the date. During the episode’s preview, Young says she is impressed. Though, Skaar’s performance is not well received from the other men. He instead tells a “parable” which Woods calls “odd.”“At the end of the day though, it’s Michelle, who, moved by the vulnerability of her guys, steals the show with an emotional spoken-word poem of her own,” ABC wrote in the episode’s description. In the preview for the season, Young appears to tell the men:

“To my future soulmate, finding love hasn’t really been easy for me. I was never the girl invited to cute dates at the apple orchard in the fall. I was the girl picked last for prom but the first for basketball. It was like there was nobody like me. Before there was nobody to see me. Hey soulmate if you’re listening, you’ll need to understand in my heart of hearts all I’ve ever wanted is love and I hope you can be that man.”

Since Jones is seen walking into the rose ceremony with a rose pinned to his lapel, he is the likely recipient of the group date rose.

ABC Teases a ‘Shocking Conclusion’

After Skaar told Young the men were questioning her during last week’s rose ceremony, it seems he will be the center of the drama in the third episode of “The Bachelorette.”

A preview for the night shows men confronting the 32-year-old.

As ABC wrote, “Before the roses can be handed out, a level-headed guy shares with Michelle that the men in the house have always had her back, leading to a series of confrontations and a shocking conclusion that can’t be missed.”

“The Bachelorette” airs tonight on ABC at 8 p.m. Eastern.

