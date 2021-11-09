‘The Bachelorette’ 2021 Spoilers for Episode 4

Michelle Young’s journey for love continues in the fourth episode of “The Bachelorette,” with ABC promising drama ahead. After last week’s elimination of Jamie Skaar, LT Murray IV, Mollique Johnson, Spencer Williams and Peter Izzo, 14 men remain vying for Young’s heart in the dating competition.

This week, Young will have three dates: two one-on-one dates and a group date.

WARNING: STOP READING IF YOU DO NOT WANT SPOILERS FOR SEASON 18 OF “THE BACHELORETTE.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Young Races Against Martin Gelbspan During Her First 1-on-1 Date This Week

Young invites Martin Gelbspan on her first of two one-on-one dates this week. The 29-year-old is a personal trainer from Miami, Florida, according to ABC.

“A passionate and disciplined man, he spends his days perfecting his physique and spending time with his loud, fun family who emigrated from Argentina when he was 10 years old,” his profile states. “Martin says he gets his passion from his parents and credits them for teaching him how a husband should treat his wife. Martin is looking for a mature, health-conscious woman who wants to be loved.”

For their date, the pair go racing. According to the episode description, Young “is putting her foot on the gas, moving forward in her journey to find love, starting off this week with an adrenaline-pumping joyride at the BMW Performance Center alongside one lucky guy.”

It appears Gelbspan receives a rose, seen at the rose ceremony in the preview for this week’s episode.

Young Feels ‘Unseen’ During a Sleepover-Themed Group Date

It is a pajama party for Young and 12 of her suitors during this week’s sleepover-themed group date. The men will build giant teddy bears to use when going head-to-head in “The Ultimate Teddy Bear Takedown,” as seen in a preview. WWE Superstars The Bella Twins – Nikki and Brie – will host the date.

The men seem to enjoy themselves, with one contestant saying the date is “like Disney World.”

“But while it’s all fun and games for the guys, their focus seems to be on anything but Michelle, leaving her feeling unseen in a way that feels all too familiar to her past and compels her to share her truth with the group,” according to the episode’s description.

“I think it would be safe to say the men are embracing their inner man-child a little too much. I was caught off guard a little bit by the fact that I like pretty much had to call the guys over,” Young is seen explaining in a confessional. She added, “Nobody’s making a move.”

The men on this date are:

Brandon Jones, 26, a traveling nurse recruiter from Portland, Oregon

Casey Woods, 36, an advertising creative director from Miami Beach, Florida

Chris Gallant, 28, a motivational speaker from Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada

Chris Sutton, 28, a commodities broker from West Hollywood, California

Clayton Echard, 28, a medical sales rep from Columbia, Missouri

Joe Coleman, 28, a real estate developer from Minneapolis, Minnesota

Leroy Arthur, 27, a biomedical Ph.D. student from Dallas, Texas

Nayte Olukoya, 27, a sales executive from Austin, Texas

Olumide “Olu” Onajide, 27, an IT analyst from Newark, New Jersey

Rodney Matthews, 29, a sales rep from Rancho Cucamonga, California

Romeo Alexander, 32, a mathematician from New York City, New York

Will Urena, 28, an academic interventionist from Grand Rapids, Michigan

Young and Rick Leach Are Serenaded by Andy Grammer During Their 1-on-1 Date

Young is joined by Rick Leach for her second one-on-one date of the week. He is a 32-year-old medical sales representative from Los Angeles, California according to ABC.

Described as a “self-proclaimed hopeless romantic” in his ABC profile, Leach “finds romanticism in the small things in life and is the type of guy who will send you flowers at work for no reason but to say, ‘I love you.’”

After feeling “unseen” during the group date, the episode description states Young “is ready to lift her spirits – literally.” The pair take to the sky for a ride in a gondola lift. As ABC teases, the date “sees one jokester open up in an unexpected way and features a surprise performance by recording artist Andy Grammer.”

Leach is seen at the rose ceremony during this week’s preview, indicating he received a date rose.

Chris Sutton Causes Drama at the Rose Ceremony

This season is crowning a new villain, Chris Sutton. “Just when the drama seems to have faded into the background, one man makes a bold move at the cocktail ceremony, turning the night on its head and forcing Michelle to make some tough decisions as she hands out her roses,” ABC explains in the episode description.

Seemingly referencing Nayte Olukoya’s statement, “I’m in a good spot regardless,” Sutton tells Young at the Rose Ceremony, “I wanna say something. There are guys here that think they have it in the bag. They’re not showing you the effort that you deserve.”

While it is unclear if Sutton calls out Olukoya by name to the Bachelorette, Young is seen telling Olukoya “I’m not this massive prize at the end of this.”

In the preview, Olukoya pulls Sutton aside for a one-on-one confrontation. “There is no reason for any of this,” Olukoya is heard saying. He adds, “I’m ready to knock him out.”

Sutton seems to also draw the ire of many of his other co-stars. They can be heard saying, “Chris S. is a snake,” and “He threw us all under the bus.” The upcoming Bachelor, Clayton Echard, asks Sutton, “Who are you to call me into question?”

It remains to be seen who Young keeps this week, but Olukoya was reported by Reality Steve to be the season’s winner.

“The Bachelorette” airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

