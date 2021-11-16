‘The Bachelorette’ 2021 Spoilers for Episode 5

“The Bachelorette” is heading out of town, Michelle Young announced at the end of last week’s episode. According to the episode’s synopsis, “For the first time in almost two years, our leading lady and her men will leave their resort and this time they’ll head somewhere particularly special to Michelle—her hometown of Minneapolis, Minnesota.”

As Young says in this week’s preview, “I went to school here. I teach here. So much of my childhood was created here. It feels so good to be back home.”

WARNING: STOP READING IF YOU DO NOT WANT SPOILERS FOR SEASON 18 OF “THE BACHELORETTE.”

How will the men react to being in her stomping ground? Who will get one-on-one dates? Will any of the people in Young’s life show up? Here’s what you need to know:

Joe Coleman Will Visit Important Places in Young’s Life on Their 1-on-1 Date

Who better to go on the first one-on-one date in Minnesota than fellow Minneapolis native Joe Coleman. The 28-year-old is a real estate developer.

“He played basketball at the University of Minnesota, and while he says that basketball was his first true love, he’s now ready to build a life outside of sports and find a wife,” according to his ABC profile. “Joe, who describes himself as introverted, is looking for a woman who is smart, caring, articulate and able to make him laugh. He wants someone with aligning values and hopes they are ready for a family because Joe hopes to have at least three or four kids! Overall, Joe wants to find a ‘real one’ with whom he can build something solid that will stand the test of time.”

In E! News’ sneak peek, the pair are seen visiting Woodbury High School, where Young was once a student. Young quips during a game of one-on-one basketball in the school’s gym, “It’s not about a girl beating you, at this point, it’s about a girl in a dress beating you.”

Reality Steve spoiled the date in August, revealing the pair attend a Minnesota Twins baseball game at Target Field. He tweeted that they “received jerseys from the Twins mascot, TC Bear, and threw out the first pitch.”

While the night portion seems to get emotional, a rose is a sure bet for Coleman. He was previously reported to make it to hometown dates.

Nayte Olukoya’s 1-on-1 Date with Young Is Crashed by Chris Sutton

Young’s first rose recipient, Nayte Olukoya, goes on this week’s second one-on-one date. He is a 27-year-old sales executive from Austin, Texas.

“Nayte doesn’t have trouble meeting women, but as he edges closer to 30, he’s more focused on finding a long-lasting relationship that will go the distance,” ABC writes of Olukoya. “His dream woman is outgoing, spontaneous and has enough swagger of her own to keep up with him. He’s looking for a connection filled with heat and for someone who will be just as passionate about him as he is about her. Nayte is looking for a teammate for life and is confident that Michelle may just be the one he’s been waiting for.”

The date soon turns into a group activity when Young introduces her friends Tia and Ali. As she says in a sneak peek, “They know me the best and they just jump right to the hard questions.”

In another clip, the duo is clad in bathing suits as they jump into the water. However, their fun will be interrupted. Chris Sutton, who had a conflict with Olukoya in the last episode, is seen crashing the date’s night portion.

ABC is teasing a “Chris-mess” as Casey Woods says, “You thought he was desperate last week? He’s way more desperate this week.”

If the fireworks were not a good indicator that Olukoya receives a rose, Reality Steve spoiled that he will be the season winner.

9 of Young’s Suitors Battle in Viking Challenges on the Group Date

Nine suitors remain for this week’s group date at the home of the Minnesota Vikings, U.S. Bank Stadium. Though, they may not be faced with the Vikings they were expecting.

According to the episode’s synopsis, “The remaining men will attempt to score major points when they take on real Viking challenges to showcase their strength and bravery.”

The contestants on this date are:

Brandon Jones, 26, a traveling nurse recruiter from Portland, Oregon

Casey Woods, 36, an advertising creative director from Miami Beach, Florida

Chris Sutton, 28, a commodities broker from West Hollywood, California

Clayton Echard, 28, a medical sales rep from Columbia, Missouri

Leroy Arthur, 28, a biomedical Ph.D. student from Dallas, Texas

Martin Gelbspan, 29, a personal trainer from Miami, Florida

Olumide “Olu” Onajide, 27, an IT analyst from Newark, New Jersey

Rick Leach, 32, a medical sales rep from Los Angeles, California

Rodney Matthews, 29, a sales rep from Rancho Cucamonga, California

Young Has the ‘Hottest Kiss’ of Her Life During the Rose Ceremony

Sparks are flying for Young during this week’s rose ceremony. During the trailer, she proclaims, “That was the hottest kiss of my life.”

While viewers will have to tune in to see the lucky man she’s locking lips with, Jones lets her know she’s all he’s wished for.

Young presents him with a cake for his birthday, telling him, “You have to make a wish.” He then responds, “What if it already came true?”

As for who is moving on to next week, Jones and Matthews are also in the season’s top four. Echard, Leach and Glebspan can be seen on dates that have yet to air, based on a season overview.

That means Sutton, Woods, Arthur and Onajide are potentially up for elimination.

