‘The Bachelorette’ 2021 Spoilers for Episode 7: Hometown Dates

Michelle Young has narrowed her 30 suitors down to just four and now it is time to meet their families. Going into hometown dates on “The Bachelorette,” only Nayte Olukoya, Joe Coleman, Rodney Matthews and Brandon Jones remain.

This season is also making history, with the final four contestants all being people of color for the first time in the franchise.

WARNING: STOP READING IF YOU DO NOT WANT SPOILERS FOR SEASON 18 OF “THE BACHELORETTE.”

Will Young travel to her suitors’ hometowns? How will she fare with their families? Who will make it into the season’s top three? Here is what you need to know:

Young’s Suitors Will Bring Their Families to Minnesota

Hometown dates have looked a little different since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic and this season will continue that trend.

“In a fun twist this season, Michelle’s final four men are bringing their families to her in Minneapolis, Minnesota,” according to the episode description. “Designed to show off some of the guys’ own hometown stories, their dates are filled with skateboarding, apple-picking, a romantic prom and even a confession of falling in love.”

To help her decide who to send home, Young will get a visit from two of her “Bachelor” besties from Matt James’ season: Bri Springs and Serena Pitt. ABC teased that they will help “her navigate the ultimate question – did meeting their families change everything?”

Joe Coleman Takes Young to Prom

Joe Coleman is perhaps the only one of Young’s suitors to get a true hometown date since he is also from Minneapolis, Minnesota. The pair throw it back to high school with their date, with the 28-year-old real estate developer giving Young one heck of a promposal.

“So, I have never been to prom before and you said that you were picked last,” he tells the school teacher in a clip from the episode. “And I just want you to know, you will always be first with me. And so Michelle, will you go to prom with me?”

Not only a shoo-in for Prom King, but Young also declares he has created the “most romantic date ever.”

Young also meets some of his nearest and dearest, being told by one of Coleman’s family members, “You obviously have like a confidence and a presence.” Though in another snippet, the same family member says, “We don’t know her at all.”

The date must go well, with YouTube’s Hollywood Junket reporting the former basketball player makes it to fantasy suites next week, which the Bachelor Whatever Instagram account confirmed.

Young Meets Brandon Jones’ Parents & Brother

On Brandon Jones’ hometown date, the 27-year-old from Portland, Oregon takes Young skateboarding, as seen in a promo for the episode.

Following the day portion of the date, Young tells Jones, “After today, it is very clear to me that I am falling for you.” Her words had an impact, as Jones says in a confessional interview, “She continues to show me this, like, affirmation after affirmation but this was just like huge. It was different.”

Jones then introduces the schoolteacher to his father David, his mother Carmen and his brother Noah. She seems to be a hit, with David seen in a preview declaring, “I like Michelle. I’m just letting you know, I like Michelle.”

The traveling nurse recruiter is expected to receive a rose, revealed by Reality Steve in October to be Young’s runner-up this season.

Young Goes Apple-Picking With Rodney Matthews

Rodney Matthews showed up as an apple on Young’s night one. In a full-circle moment, the 29-year-old sales representative takes Young apple-picking in search of a “First Kiss” apple exclusive to Minnesota.

During the day portion of his hometown date, the California native says, “For Michelle and I, we’re just always laughing, smiling, cracking jokes. I definitely am falling in love with Michelle. I have no problem getting down on one knee and making her officially my fiancee.”

In the evening, Young meets Matthews’ family. While his dad tells him, “I don’t think I’ve ever seen you this happy,” his mother confides in Young, “It brings tears to my eyes that he could be heartbroken.”

It seems her fears were founded. According to Hollywood Junket on YouTube, and confirmed by the Bachelor Whatever Instagram account, he gets eliminated before next week’s fantasy suites.

Nayte Olukoya’s Dad Warns ‘He’s Not There Yet’

Continuing their water-themed dates, Nayte Olukoya takes Young paddleboarding during the day portion of his hometown date. In this week’s preview, the 27-year-old sales executive is seen telling her, “I’m crazy about you, you know that.”

However, the Austin, Texas native is seen crying later in the date, seemingly after Young meets his family. Olukoya declares, “It turned into this whole family dynamic.”

His mother reveals to Young “He’s never been in a relationship,” and his father tells her, “He’s not there yet. I don’t want him to hurt himself or you.”

Still, Olukoya is expected to receive a rose. In October, Reality Steve revealed he is this season’s winner and engaged to Young.

READ NEXT: Former ‘Bachelorette’ Star Shares Childhood Cancer Diagnosis