‘The Bachelorette’ 2021 Spoilers for Episode 2

With her first rose ceremony behind her, Michelle Young has 23 suitors still vying for her heart on “The Bachelorette.” Among them is her first impression rose recipient, Nayte Olukoya.

Last week, she sent home Brandon Kieffer, Bryan Witzmann, Edward Naranjo, Garrett Aida, Jack Russell, JoMarri Gable and Ryan Fox.

Young will continue her journey with her first one-on-one date and first group dates of the season.

WARNING: STOP READING IF YOU DO NOT WANT SPOILERS FOR SEASON 18 OF “THE BACHELORETTE.”

Young Schools Her Contestants on Her First Group Date

Are Young’s suitors smarter than a fifth grader? The teacher is stepping into a familiar setting for her first group date of the season: a classroom.

“On the season’s first group date, the guys get schooled by a trio of talented fifth graders,” according to ABC. “But when a pop quiz turns into a test of temperament, Michelle makes it clear she’s not here for class clowns.”

Per a preview for the season’s, the contestants on the date are:

Brandon Jones, 26, a traveling nurse recruiter from Portland, Oregon

Casey Woods, 36, an advertising creative director from Miami Beach, Florida.

Daniel Tully, 26, a firefighter from Austin, Texas

LT Murray IV, 38, a yoga guru from Bellevue, Washington

Olumide “Olu” Onajide, 27, an IT analyst from Newark, New Jersey

Peter Izzo, 26, a pizzapreneur from Port St. Joe, Florida

PJ Henderson, 30, a firefighter from Houston, Texas

Romeo Alexander, 32, a mathematician from New York City, New York

Rick Leach, 32, a medical sales rep from Los Angeles, California

Will Urena, 28, an academic interventionist from Grand Rapids, Michigan

Young’s First One-on-One Date of the Season Takes a Relationship to ‘New Heights’

Young will go rock climbing with Jamie Skaar for her first one-on-one date of the season, “The Bachelorette” revealed through their social media. As the episode’s description teased, “One lucky man gets the first one-on-one and takes his relationship with Michelle to new heights.”

Skaar is a 32-year-old Biotech CEO from San Diego, California. According to his ABC bio:

“Jamie is a catch. He is a world traveler with a taste for all things and is the type of guy who will show up at the airport and let the ticketing agent decide his destination. Yes, he actually did that and had an amazing week in Uruguay! He has a great job, is extremely smart and has a healthy idea of exactly what he needs in a wife. Jamie is looking for someone to be his partner in this never-ending adventure called life. She should be independent, driven and always ready to head out for dinner at the newest local hot spot. For Jamie, life is about valuing cultural experiences and making memories, so hopefully, Michelle is up for the ride!”

They will later “enjoy a surprise musical performance by Caroline Jones.” The 31-year-old musical guest is a country singer from New York, New York.

Skaar is expected to receive a rose, seen wearing one during a rose ceremony cocktail party in the trailer for episode 2.

WNBA Stars Lead the Second Group Date

Young is looking for a teammate in life, enlisting the help of WNBA stars Dearica Hamby of the Las Vegas Aces and Diamond DeShields of the Chicago Sky for a basketball-themed date.

As ABC revealed, “The second group date gives the men a chance to prove if they’ve got what it takes to be a good teammate on – and off – the court.”

Based on a clip of the date and the Bachelor Whatever’s Instagram account, the ten contestants on this date are:

Chris Gallant, 28, a motivational speaker from Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada

Chris Sutton, 28, a commodities broker from West Hollywood, California

Clayton Echard, 28, a medical sales rep from Columbia, Missouri

Joe Coleman, 28, a real estate developer from Minneapolis, Minnesota

Martin Gelbspan, 29, a personal trainer from Miami, Florida

Mollique Johnson, 36, an academic administrator from San Diego, California

Nayte Olukoya, 27, a sales executive from Austin, Texas

Pardeep Singh, 30, a neuroscientist from Brooklyn, New York

Rodney Matthews, 29, a sales rep from Rancho Cucamonga, California

Spencer Williams, 25, a financial crimes analyst from Cleveland, Ohio

As is often the case during the first week, that would mean the following two men did not get dates this week:

Alec Thompson, 29, an engineer from North Charleston, South Carolina

Leroy Arthur, 27, a biomedical Ph.D. student from Dallas, Texas

Joe Coleman will be a standout on the date, with Young saying in a confessional interview, “Joe, in 2011, he was named ‘Minnesota Mr. Basketball.’ Basically saying that you are the number one player in the state. I was 2011 ‘Minnesota Miss Basketball,’ but I was the runner-up.”

Still, he does not look to be on the winning Blue team.

Young Will Hand Out Roses at the Second Rose Ceremony of the Season

Young will hold her second rose ceremony of the season, but it is not without its drama.

“With a rose ceremony looming, one suitor makes a bold decision that sends Michelle looking for answers,” ABC released. “Will she discover the truth before handing out the final rose?”

Based on a promo for the episode, the contestant in question appears to be Skaar who Bachelor Nation teased tells “one lie that shakes her to her core.”

“There’s been a whole bunch of talk today…” he tells her, “A lot of the guys are questioning that you might have known him before here.”

It is not evident who the rumors are about, but in the season’s premiere, it was revealed Young and Coleman exchanged DMs but never met before the show.

Young later addresses his comments with the group, saying “There’s a rumor about me, I want you guys to ask me if you have any reservations.”

Rumors on Young’s Final Four Contestants

It appears Reddit may have broken who are Young’s final four contestants this season. In two screenshots of text messages, an unknown person claims to have been on a plane with just four of Young’s suitors.

The user purports that Brandon Jones, Rodney Matthews, Nayte Olukoya and Joe Coleman are the last four men standing. This would line up with Reality Steve’s previous assertion Olukoya wins the season.

He is a 27-year-old sales executive from Austin, Texas. According to his ABC profile:

“When you walk into a room, it’s hard not to notice Nayte. He has a smile that sparkles like the stars, he is always the life of the party; and to boot, he is a 6-foot, eight-inch Adonis of a man. Nayte doesn’t have trouble meeting women, but as he edges closer to 30, he’s more focused on finding a long-lasting relationship that will go the distance. His dream woman is outgoing, spontaneous and has enough swagger of her own to keep up with him. He’s looking for a connection filled with heat and for someone who will be just as passionate about him as he is about her. Nayte is looking for a teammate for life and is confident that Michelle may just be the one he’s been waiting for.”

Episode 2 of “The Bachelorette” airs tonight on ABC, at 8 p.m. Eastern.

