‘The Bachelorette’ 2021 Spoilers: Everything We Know So Far

As Matt James’ season of The Bachelor is coming to an end, one of the women vying for his heart will soon be the one handing out roses. With an announcement anticipated during tonight’s After the Final Rose special, here’s what you need to know:

STOP! Spoilers on season 17 of The Bachelorette below.

‘The Bachelorette’ Season 17 Lead

(SPOILER): The more things change, the more they stay the same. The original spoiler I reported seems to be correct. Katie Thurston is set to be announced as the “Bachelorette” in the coming days. pic.twitter.com/QMoxwQQ95V — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) March 3, 2021

Known for emerging from the limo on night one with a vibrator, Katie Thurston is expected to take up the mantle of Bachelorette.

Reality Steve reported the news earlier this month, tweeting, “The more things change, the more they stay the same. The original spoiler I reported seems to be correct. Katie Thurston is set to be announced as the ‘Bachelorette’ in the coming days.”

However, as the promo of After the Final Rose host Emmanuel Acho teasing a “curveball” suggests, Bachelor Nation will have an unprecedented announcement during the special. Reality Steve later revealed Michelle Young would have her own Bachelorette season, with filming anticipated around July.

“I’m sure some are asking, ‘If they wanted Michelle, why didn’t they just give her the season about to be filmed? Why have Katie?” wrote Reality Steve. “Michelle did not want to leave her class again to start filming in a few weeks, hence the reason she is getting her own season this summer when she’s out of school.”

‘The Bachelorette’ Season 17 Host

ABC recently announced longtime host Chris Harrison would not be returning for the upcoming season of The Bachelorette.

“Chris Harrison will not be hosting the next season of ‘The Bachelorette,’” read a statement signed by Warner Horizon and ABC Entertainment. “We support Chris in the work that he is committed to doing. In his absence, former Bachelorettes Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe will support the new Bachelorette through next season.”

The statement continued, “As we continue the dialogue around achieving greater equity and inclusion within ‘The Bachelor’ franchise, we are dedicated to improving the BIPOC representation of our crew, including among the executive producer ranks. These are important steps in effecting fundamental change so that our franchise is a celebration of love that is reflective of our world.”

It is unclear how this will impact future seasons of the dating franchise.

‘The Bachelorette’ Season 17 Location

(SPOILER): Next season of the “Bachelorette” will begin filming in last half of March in New Mexico. No host or “Bachelorette” has been decided yet. Not 100% confirmed yet, but I’m hearing the location is the Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort & Spa about 20 min outside of Albuquerque pic.twitter.com/dxUKCs1jo5 — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) February 24, 2021

As with the last two seasons of the dating competition, The Bachelorette will be filmed at a resort in a quarantined bubble to maintain safety protocol amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite reports from Reality Steve the season would be filmed in Canada, the country’s updated pandemic protocol forced production to look in the United States. He has since reported the upcoming season will film at the Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort & Spa outside of Albuquerque, New Mexico.

ABC has yet to confirm this news, but Reality Steve is reporting the cast and crew are already quarantining.

‘The Bachelorette’ Season 17 Premiere

(UPDATE): Katie’s season begins filming next wknd. Which means the Bachelorette Facebook page should be releasing the guys that are possibilities to be on her season around mid week. We don’t know how many get released versus how many end up making it, but here are some of them: — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) March 14, 2021

While it is currently unknown when the new season of The Bachelorette will premiere, James’ season of The Bachelor has restored the franchise to its typical filming schedule.

Reality Steve wrote on Twitter that, “Katie’s season begins filming next wknd.” Her possible contestants are expected to be announced soon.

The Bachelor finale begins at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.

READ NEXT: Reality Steve Reveals A ‘Curveball’ in the Upcoming ‘Bachelorette’ Announcement