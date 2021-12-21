‘The Bachelorette’ 2021 Winner: 5 Fast Facts

The season 18 winner of “The Bachelorette” is one of Michelle Young’s final two men: Nayte Olukoya or Brandon Jones. The schoolteacher from Minnesota will make her choice in the finale on December 21, 2021.

WARNING: STOP READING IF YOU DO NOT WANT SPOILERS FOR SEASON 18 OF “THE BACHELORETTE.”

In October, Reality Steve reported Young ended the season engaged to Olukoya. He doubled down in a December 17 tweet when rumors swirled of a possible split, writing, “Not true. Michelle & Nayte are engaged. You’ll see that Tuesday. People just looking for clicks.”

Per his ABC profile, he is 27 years old. “When you walk into a room, it’s hard not to notice Nayte,” the profile states. “He has a smile that sparkles like the stars, he is always the life of the party; and to boot, he is a 6-foot, eight-inch Adonis of a man. Nayte doesn’t have trouble meeting women, but as he edges closer to 30, he’s more focused on finding a long-lasting relationship that will go the distance. His dream woman is outgoing, spontaneous and has enough swagger of her own to keep up with him. He’s looking for a connection filled with heat and for someone who will be just as passionate about him as he is about her. Nayte is looking for a teammate for life and is confident that Michelle may just be the one he’s been waiting for.”

1. Olukoya Has an English Cocker Spaniel Named Percy

On May 14, 2021, Olukoya introduced the world to the dog he adopted in April.

“Like 9 people know I got a pup last month lol. Figured it was time to let the gram know,” he captioned a slideshow of the puppy. “‘I wasn’t hiding my kid from the world – I was hiding the world from my kid’ His name is Percy and he’s an English Cocker Spaniel. 10/10 recommend.”

He has continued to share photos and videos of him on social media, including a recent post donning a lion towel.

2. Olukoya Grew up in a Predominantly White Neighborhood in Canada

Similar to Young, Olukoya is biracial – a fact he reflected on while celebrating making Bachelor Nation history. For the first time in the franchise, the final four contestants were all people of color.

“I’m proud to be a part of this moment and to be able to stand beside three men whom I admire. Spoiler: These guys are even more genuine than they appear on TV,” he wrote on Instagram. “I know this isn’t some earth-shattering historic event. But I can’t help but think about my experience of growing up in Canada. I grew up in a predominantly white neighborhood, went to predominately white schools, and was raised by my Mom and her side of the family. I didn’t see many people who looked like me. And when I did, it was mainly on TV. And many of us know how people who look like me tend to be portrayed on TV…”

According to his Instagram, he lived in Winnipeg, Manitoba. Viewers met his mother Leanna and stepfather Charles during hometown dates.

“So, at the end of the day, I’m simply thrilled that people, especially POC, can keep watching Michelle be the strong, confident, intelligent, brave, outspoken, and direct role model that she is, and get to continue watching her love story play out with four stand-up gentlemen of color!” he continued the post. “Of course, this is not to take away from any of the other gents this season. This has just never happened before and I think it is something to be celebrated and, if for nothing else, recognized.”

3. Olukoya Has Never Introduced His Parents to a Girlfriend

Olukoya has experienced many first on “The Bachelorette,” including introducing his parents to a woman he is dating.

As he revealed in a confessional, “I’ve never had heart-to-hearts with either one of them about girls or like feelings and emotions and all that stuff so I genuinely have no idea how they’re feeling right now. “

Both his mother and stepfather expressed their surprise. “I’m very excited to see Nathaniel nervous because it’s just unusual for how your son would normally bring somebody to introduce to mom,” Leanna said in a confessional.

Charles noted his surprise at Olukoya’s excitement, telling Young, “He kept that part of himself to himself. Maybe that’s because I don’t know if he’s ever really been in love before.”

And it seems Olukoya did not expect to find love with Young either. During a promo for his final one-on-one date of the season, he told the leading lady, “I never told you this, I came here with two suits. I don’t know what I was expecting, but I was like, ‘What are the chances that you are actually going to make it to the end?’ And here I am at the end.”

4. Olukoya Has a Bromance With Rodney Mathews

While Olukoya found love with Young, he also found friendship with Rodney Mathews.

The former football player shared photos with Olukoya, writing on Instagram, “Roomies turned brothers. Can’t believe night one we knew instantly we had to be roommates. One of the few people I know who can match my energy. In such a short period of time, you’ve already taught me so much and made a major impact in my life. My brother 4 life.”

The feeling is mutual, as Olukoya wrote on his own account, “This is my brother for life! You’ve taught me a lot, I look up to you, and I’m grateful that we both picked each other as roommates after that first night out the limos. Everyone deserves a Rodney in their life and I couldn’t be more proud to call Americas Most Loved, my best friend.”

5. Olukoya Works in Texas

Olukoya is now based out of Austin, Texas. He is currently an account executive at Disco, having previously worked for Indeed.com according to his LinkedIn.

He also previously lived in Washington. According to his LinkedIn account, he is an alum of Eastern Washington University in Cheney, Washington. While there he earned his Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration with a minor in African American History.

READ NEXT: ‘The Bachelorette’ Finale 2021 Date, Time & Schedule