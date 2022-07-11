‘The Bachelorette’ 2022 First Kisses & Impression Roses: Who Gets Them?

Thirty-two men will be vying for the hearts of Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey when season 19 of “The Bachelorette” premieres. Which of their potential suitors will receive first impression roses? Will there be any first kisses?
WARNING: STOP READING IF YOU DO NOT WANT SPOILERS FOR SEASON 19 OF “THE BACHELORETTE.”
The 26-year-old pilot and 31-year-old nurse won the hearts of America after their emotional breakups with Clayton Echard on season 25 of “The Bachelor.” In a historic move, Bachelor Nation announced that both women would be the leads for the entire season.
Here is what you need to know:
32 Men Are Vying for Recchia & Windey’s Hearts
There are 32 men in the running for Recchia and Windey’s first impression roses.
A Bachelor Nation tradition, the first impression rose is given ahead of the night one rose ceremony to someone who made an early impact. The franchise’s female leads have a better track record, with most recipients making it to Hometown Dates and eight of them going on to win their seasons, according to Us Weekly.
The contestants will arrive at the Bachelor Mansion in “hopes of wooing the ladies with their charm, but they’ll soon realize it’s going to take more than dashing good looks and a memorable entrance to win the heart of one of these Bachelorettes,” according to the episode description.
Their potential suitors are:
- Alec Garza, 27, Wedding Photographer from Houston, Texas
- Aven Jones, 28, Sales Executive from San Diego, California
- Brandan Hall, 23, Bartender from Carlsbad, California
- Chris Austin, 30, Mentality Coach from Redondo Beach, California
- Colin Farrill, 36, Sales Director from Chicago, Illinois
- Erich Schwer, 29, Real Estate Analyst from Bedminster, New Jersey
- Ethan Kang, 27, Advertising Executive from New York, New York
- Hayden Markowitz, 29, Leisure Executive from Tampa, Florida
- Jacob Rapini, 27, Mortgage Broker from Scottsdale, Arizona
- James Clarke, 35, Meatball Enthusiast from Winnetka, Illinois
- Jason Alabaster, 30, Investment Banker from Santa Monica, California
- Joey Young, 24, Twin from Brookfield, Connecticut
- John Anderson, 26, English Teacher from Nashville, Tennessee
- Johnny DePhillipo, 25, Realtor from Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
- Jordan Helman, 25, Software Developer from Tampa, Florida
- Jordan Vandergriff, 27, Drag Racer from Alpharetta, Georgia
- Justin Budfuloski, 32, Physical Therapist from Solana Beach, California
- Justin Young, 24, Other Twin from Brookfield, Connecticut
- Kirk Bryant, 29, College Football Coach from Lubbock, Texas
- Logan Palmer, 26, Videographer from San Diego, California
- Mario Vassall, 31, Personal Trainer from Naperville, Illinois
- Matt Labagh, 25, Shipping Executive from San Diego, California
- Michael Vaughan 32 Pharmaceutical Salesman from Long Beach, California
- Nate Mitchell, 33, Electrical Engineer from Chicago, Illinois
- Quincey Williams, 25, Life Coach from Miami, Florida
- Roby Sobieski, 33, Magician from Los Angeles, California
- Ryan Mula, 36, Investment Director from Boston, Massachusetts
- Spencer Swies, 27, Venture Capitalist from Chicago, Illinois
- Termayne Harper, 28, Crypto Guy from Naperville, Illinois
- Tino Franco, 27, General Contractor from Playa Del Rey, California
- Tyler Norris, 25, Small Business Owner from Wildwood, New Jersey
- Zach Shallcross, 25, Tech Executive from Anaheim Hills, California
Recchia Likely Gives Tino Franco Her 1st Impression Rose
While it has yet to be confirmed, it looks like Tino Franco will likely receive Recchia’s first impression rose.
In a leaked photo on the Bachelorwhatever Instagram account, Recchia and Franco are kissing with what appears to be a rose pinned to his lapel. He is a 27-year-old General Contractor from Playa Del Rey, California.
Given the track record, if it is not Franco, it is likely one of Recchia’s other final four contestants. In addition to Franco, Reality Steve reported that Aven Jones, Tyler Norris and Zach Shallcross make it to Hometown Dates.
Another promo of the night shows her getting close with Jordan Vandergriff during some one-on-one time. Will he also snag a kiss?
Who Will Receive Windey’s First Impression Roses?
Windey’s first impression rose recipient has not been spoiled, but if you look to her Hometown Dates, there are four likely contenders.
In May 2022, Reality Steve reported that three of Windey’s final four men are Erich Schwer, Jason Alabaster and Johnny DePhillippo. He also wrote on Instagram, “not 100% sure but there’s circumstantial evidence that makes me believe she filmed a hometown 4/29 with Justin Budfuloski.”
In a promo, Windey confirms she kisses someone on night one.
“They’re all so different But you are, like attracted to different qualities in each person,” she tells her co-lead in the clip. Windey added, “Now I kind of understand how you can have feelings for multiple people.”
While it remains unclear which of the guys she kisses, another sneak peek shows her bonding with Schwer.
Season 19 of “The Bachelorette” premieres on July 11, 2022, at 8 p.m. Eastern time and 7 p.m. Central time. It will also be available to stream the next day on Hulu.
