‘The Bachelorette’ 2022 First Kisses & Impression Roses: Who Gets Them?

Thirty-two men will be vying for the hearts of Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey when season 19 of “The Bachelorette” premieres. Which of their potential suitors will receive first impression roses? Will there be any first kisses?

The 26-year-old pilot and 31-year-old nurse won the hearts of America after their emotional breakups with Clayton Echard on season 25 of “The Bachelor.” In a historic move, Bachelor Nation announced that both women would be the leads for the entire season.

Here is what you need to know:

32 Men Are Vying for Recchia & Windey’s Hearts

There are 32 men in the running for Recchia and Windey’s first impression roses.

A Bachelor Nation tradition, the first impression rose is given ahead of the night one rose ceremony to someone who made an early impact. The franchise’s female leads have a better track record, with most recipients making it to Hometown Dates and eight of them going on to win their seasons, according to Us Weekly.

The contestants will arrive at the Bachelor Mansion in “hopes of wooing the ladies with their charm, but they’ll soon realize it’s going to take more than dashing good looks and a memorable entrance to win the heart of one of these Bachelorettes,” according to the episode description.

Their potential suitors are:

Alec Garza, 27, Wedding Photographer from Houston, Texas

Aven Jones, 28, Sales Executive from San Diego, California

Brandan Hall, 23, Bartender from Carlsbad, California

Chris Austin, 30, Mentality Coach from Redondo Beach, California

Colin Farrill, 36, Sales Director from Chicago, Illinois

Erich Schwer, 29, Real Estate Analyst from Bedminster, New Jersey

Ethan Kang, 27, Advertising Executive from New York, New York

Hayden Markowitz, 29, Leisure Executive from Tampa, Florida

Jacob Rapini, 27, Mortgage Broker from Scottsdale, Arizona

James Clarke, 35, Meatball Enthusiast from Winnetka, Illinois

Jason Alabaster, 30, Investment Banker from Santa Monica, California

Joey Young, 24, Twin from Brookfield, Connecticut

John Anderson, 26, English Teacher from Nashville, Tennessee

Johnny DePhillipo, 25, Realtor from Palm Beach Gardens, Florida

Jordan Helman, 25, Software Developer from Tampa, Florida

Jordan Vandergriff, 27, Drag Racer from Alpharetta, Georgia

Justin Budfuloski, 32, Physical Therapist from Solana Beach, California

Justin Young, 24, Other Twin from Brookfield, Connecticut

Kirk Bryant, 29, College Football Coach from Lubbock, Texas

Logan Palmer, 26, Videographer from San Diego, California

Mario Vassall, 31, Personal Trainer from Naperville, Illinois

Matt Labagh, 25, Shipping Executive from San Diego, California

Michael Vaughan 32 Pharmaceutical Salesman from Long Beach, California

Nate Mitchell, 33, Electrical Engineer from Chicago, Illinois

Quincey Williams, 25, Life Coach from Miami, Florida

Roby Sobieski, 33, Magician from Los Angeles, California

Ryan Mula, 36, Investment Director from Boston, Massachusetts

Spencer Swies, 27, Venture Capitalist from Chicago, Illinois

Termayne Harper, 28, Crypto Guy from Naperville, Illinois

Tino Franco, 27, General Contractor from Playa Del Rey, California

Tyler Norris, 25, Small Business Owner from Wildwood, New Jersey

Zach Shallcross, 25, Tech Executive from Anaheim Hills, California

Recchia Likely Gives Tino Franco Her 1st Impression Rose

While it has yet to be confirmed, it looks like Tino Franco will likely receive Recchia’s first impression rose.

In a leaked photo on the Bachelorwhatever Instagram account, Recchia and Franco are kissing with what appears to be a rose pinned to his lapel. He is a 27-year-old General Contractor from Playa Del Rey, California.

Given the track record, if it is not Franco, it is likely one of Recchia’s other final four contestants. In addition to Franco, Reality Steve reported that Aven Jones, Tyler Norris and Zach Shallcross make it to Hometown Dates.

Another promo of the night shows her getting close with Jordan Vandergriff during some one-on-one time. Will he also snag a kiss?

Who Will Receive Windey’s First Impression Roses?

Windey’s first impression rose recipient has not been spoiled, but if you look to her Hometown Dates, there are four likely contenders.

In May 2022, ​​Reality Steve reported that three of Windey’s final four men are Erich Schwer, Jason Alabaster and Johnny DePhillippo. He also wrote on Instagram, “not 100% sure but there’s circumstantial evidence that makes me believe she filmed a hometown 4/29 with Justin Budfuloski.”

In a promo, Windey confirms she kisses someone on night one.

“They’re all so different But you are, like attracted to different qualities in each person,” she tells her co-lead in the clip. Windey added, “Now I kind of understand how you can have feelings for multiple people.”

While it remains unclear which of the guys she kisses, another sneak peek shows her bonding with Schwer.

Season 19 of “The Bachelorette” premieres on July 11, 2022, at 8 p.m. Eastern time and 7 p.m. Central time. It will also be available to stream the next day on Hulu.

