Fans Are Baffled as to How the First ‘2-Bachelorette’ Season Will Work

At the end of Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor,” newbie host Jesse Palmer announced on “After the Final Rose” that besties Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia would both star as the reigning bachelorettes in the upcoming 2022 season.

The announcement was made on March 15, 2022, shortly after season 26 wrapped up with an unexpected happy ending for Echard and his woman-of-choice, Susie Evans. Fans were debating which of Echard’s rejected suitors would be chosen as the new bachelorette. But the debate ended when Windey and Recchia were informed live that they would be sharing the mansion, and the men, for the entire 19th season.

Windey & Recchia Are Technically Not the First to Double Up on the ‘Bachelor’ Franchise

This is not the first time the “Bachelor” franchise has had two bachelors or bachelorettes. It happened in season six with Byron Velvick and Jay Overbye competing for the title of Bachelor. Then again in season 11, the single men were asked to choose who they wanted to date, with Kaitlyn Bristowe winning the coveted Bachelorette title over Britt Nilsson. The big difference this time is that neither Gabby nor Rachel will be leaving.

How is This All Going to Play Out?

Some fans are confused as to how this unique set-up is going to work. One fan asked, “So the guy who wins walks away with both girls?” The same fan followed up with “More importantly: do the guys get to go to the Fantasy Suite with both girls? With both, at the same time?”

Other fans think ABC stole the idea from Fox’s Joe Millionaire, with one fan tweeting, “I think @BachelorABC saw how well Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer did and thought, “Eh why not, let’s give that a shot!” “Joe Millionaire” had a similar premise, with a large group of women vying to date two men, with the added twist that one was rich and one was not.

Viewers are also a bit perplexed as to how the dating and rose ceremonies will proceed. Will the women each have their own set of single men to choose from? Will they hold the rose ceremonies separately or together? Will both Gabby and Rachel go on the same group dates? The questions are endless.

Although nothing has been officially confirmed, Elite Daily speculated that the format will be similar to “Joe Millionaire,” with both women dating from the same pool of suitors.

Exactly how big that pool will be is uncertain at this point. However, some fans think it would only be fair to add more choices than the usual 30 or so, or at least give them each their own set of singles. One viewer asked, “Will they at least get separate sets of men? Otherwise I can already see the drama.”

Of course, drama is what “The Bachelor” franchise has always been about. So, whatever is going to attract the most viewers is probably what ABC is going to do.

The fact that Gabby and Rachel developed a strong bond of friendship during their stint on Clayton’s season will likely add to the drama as well. Whether they will remain besties after competing for the same men (if that is how it’s going to work) remains to be seen.