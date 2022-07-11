‘The Bachelorette’ 2022 Schedule

The roses are in bloom, and season 19 of “The Bachelorette” is in session. Premiering Monday, July 11 on ABC at 8pm ET, the first ever dual-lead “Bachelorette” is bound to be full of drama and surprises.

The 2022 season stars ICU nurse, Gabby Windey, and pilot, Rachel Recchia, both of whom were sent home in an unforgettable manner during Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor.”

Here’s How You Can Watch

You can watch “The Bachelorette” live on network TV, Monday nights on ABC from 8pm ET to 10pm ET most weeks. You can also watch it live on ABC.com or with the ABC app with the proper sign-in information.

If you don’t have cable, or simply prefer to stream, episodes will be available on YouTube TV, FuboTV, Hulu + Live TV and DIRECTV STREAM, all of which offer free trials to those who are eligible.

Filming began on March 26, 2022. According to Parade, the crew headed “straight to Paris after filming the first three episodes in Los Angeles.” Tom’s Guide reports that the cast will also be “cruising to Portsmouth, Le Havre, Bruges and Amsterdam.”

The Bachelorette traditionally airs in May. However, this year it was postponed due to delays in previous seasons from COVID-19. Fans anticipate that it will be worth the wait. “I’m very excited for tonight,” one Instagram user posted. Another wrote, “YESS GET IT GIRLS!! can’t wait to watch tonight!!!!”

One poster enthused, “I love them both so much and can’t wait to watch. Team Gabby & Rachel.”

“Counting down the hours,” another fan exclaimed. Another user posted, “Mondays will not be dull anymore I am sooooo excited !!!!” Someone else wrote, “Can’t wait! Both those girls deserve to find their person. I can’t wait to watch their journey! I hope they don’t have to date the same guys! These beauties have been through enough of loving the same man and Drama! It’s their individual time to find that love they both deserve!”

Here’s What to Expect

On premiere day, Bachelor Nation posted a series of clips on Instagram, with the caption “Double the love, double the drama.” The 32 men competing for roses (and love) were announced live on TikTok by host Jesse Palmer on June 7, during which Palmer called Windey and Recchia “the two most deserving people of having a chance to find love.”

Viewers have been wondering what the format is going to be like, since there has never been an entire season of “The Bachelorette” that features two leads before.

Palmer assured fans in a video on TV Insider that Windey and Recchia “are not competing against one another. What I can say is they absolutely need to support each other as friends to get through this.”

The former Bachelor continued, “We saw their unwavering support for one another during the Rose Ceremony From Hell back in Iceland during Clayton’s season finale. They absolutely need to rely on each other to navigate this.” As such, viewers can expect, “two love stories, but two completely different journeys,” according to Palmer.

Producers were new to this format as well, so a lot of questions remained as to how everything would work out. Palmer explained, “We just went out and decided to ride the lightning and let the roses fall as they may, and magically, somehow this all worked out.”