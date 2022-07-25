‘The Bachelorette’ 2022 Spoilers for Episode 3

Bachelor Nation history will be made in what ABC is calling a “crucial week” for Bachelorettes Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia to get “to know their men.” The leading ladies head into week three with 21 suitors still vying for their hearts.

WARNING: STOP READING IF YOU DO NOT WANT SPOILERS FOR SEASON 19 OF “THE BACHELORETTE.”

While the night one rose ceremony was canceled, the leading ladies sent home eight contestants during the second week. Recchia made the first elimination of the episode when she did not give Jordan Vandergriff the rose on their one-on-one date. Later, after an eventful cocktail party, the leading ladies said goodbye to Brandan Hall, Chris Austin, Colin Farrill, John Anderson, Justin Budfuloski, Matt Labagh and Ryan Mula.

The remaining men are:

Alec Garza, 27, Wedding Photographer from Houston, Texas

Aven Jones, 28, Sales Executive from San Diego, California

Erich Schwer, 29, Real Estate Analyst from Bedminster, New Jersey

Ethan Kang, 27, Advertising Executive from New York, New York

Hayden Markowitz, 29, Leisure Executive from Tampa, Florida

Jacob Rapini, 27, Mortgage Broker from Scottsdale, Arizona

James Clarke, 35, Meatball Enthusiast from Winnetka, Illinois

Jason Alabaster, 30, Investment Banker from Santa Monica, California

Johnny DePhillipo, 25, Realtor from Palm Beach Gardens, Florida

Jordan Helman, 25, Software Developer from Tampa, Florida

Kirk Bryant, 29, College Football Coach from Lubbock, Texas

Logan Palmer, 26, Videographer from San Diego, California

Mario Vassall, 31, Personal Trainer from Naperville, Illinois

Michael Vaughan 32 Pharmaceutical Salesman from Long Beach, California

Nate Mitchell, 33, Electrical Engineer from Chicago, Illinois

Quincey Williams, 25, Life Coach from Miami, Florida

Spencer Swies, 27, Venture Capitalist from Chicago, Illinois

Termayne Harper, 28, Crypto Guy from Naperville, Illinois

Tino Franco, 27, General Contractor from Playa Del Rey, California

Tyler Norris, 25, Small Business Owner from Wildwood, New Jersey

Zach Shallcross, 25, Tech Executive from Anaheim Hills, California

Here is what happens in episode 3:

Recchia Takes Zach Shallcross on a ‘Glitzy’ 1-on-1 Date

Recchia will go on the first one-on-one date of the week, and thanks to a promo shared by the Bachelorwhatever Instagram account, we know she invites Zach Shallcross. They “are treated to a day of Hollywood glitz and glamour by TV host Karamo Brown, featuring a big-screen glimpse into each other’s lives set to the music of composer Matt White,” according to the episode description.

The sneak peek reveals the pair get dressed in black tie attire before walking the red carpet and getting a special screening to themselves.

As the “Queer Eye” host says in the clip, “I’ve been rooting for Rachel because she deserves love. Tonight is a big, special, VIP movie night for them. I cannot wait to see them strut their stuff on the red carpet.”

Shallcross is a 25-year-old Tech Executive from Anaheim Hills, California.

“He’s charismatic, personable and has a huge heart that he is so ready to share forever with the right woman,” according to his cast bio. “Zach’s perfect woman is compassionate, kind and ready for romance because Zach is excited to lay it on thick. He loves to plan thoughtful surprises, and nothing makes him happier than seeing the look of excitement on his partner’s face when his meaningful gifts are appreciated. Zach is serious about finding a love that will lead to marriage, so whatever grand romantic gesture it takes for him to get there, he’s ready to go!”

Reality Steve previously reported that Shallcross makes it to the pilot’s Hometown Dates, so it seems like a safe bet that he receives the date rose.

Windey Introduces Erich Schwer to Her Grandpa John on a 1-on-1 Date

This week is a family affair for Windey! According to the episode description, her one-on-one date “is crashed by her biggest fan—grandpa John—which begs the question, will her date be able to fit in with the family?” Fans first met her grandpa during Hometown Dates on Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor.”

As this week’s preview revealed, she invites Erich Schwer on the bowling date. But it seemingly turns into a double date after John asks, “Have you got a date for me?” Promo photos for the episode reveal they are joined by an older woman donning a bowling shirt.

Schwer is a 29-year-old Real Estate Analyst from Bedminster, New Jersey.

“When it comes to relationships, Erich acts with intention and is looking for the real deal,” according to his ABC bio. “He doesn’t want to be in a relationship just to be in a relationship and says that the next time he commits, it’s for the long haul. His perfect partner is easygoing, selfless and communicative; and while he says he doesn’t have a type, he often finds himself attracted to taller women. He loves doing the unexpected and finds joy in making someone feel special. Above all, Erich hopes to find his best friend and someone with whom he can spend a lifetime of quality time.”

Viewers can also expect him to receive the date rose. Reality Steve reported in May 2022 that Schwer makes the nurse’s top four.

Windey & Recchia Have the Largest Group Date in Bachelor Nation History

Windey and Recchia have a history-making date on tonight’s episode of “The Bachelorette.”

“This week there will be a massive group date,” host Jesse Palmer tells the men in a promo. “And I’m not kidding fellas. I mean This is the biggest group date we’ve ever had on ‘The Bachelorette’ or ‘The Bachelor.’”

The first portion of the date will feature franchise-favorite photographer Franco Lacosta, who “helps the ladies envision their futures through his lens,” according to the episode description. Promo photos for the date show Windey and Recchia donning wedding dresses and red carpet gowns.

The description continues, “Capping off the evening, the group will head to SoFi Stadium for a night of romance that takes an emotional turn when several men reveal shocking news to Gabby.”

So what news does Windey get? It seems the men are starting to make it clear who they are interested in pursuing. In the preview, Jacob Rapini seemingly tells her, “If you were the only person here, I don’t think I could have the heart to continue.”

“I don’t want a woman like you,” a tearful Windey says in a confessional. “It hurts to hear.” Another clip shows Recchia comforting the 31-year-old, telling her, “Because there’s two of us, they think they can act that way.”

It is unclear if anyone receives the group date roses, but should Recchia hand one out, Aven Jones is a likely recipient. In the preview, the duo is shown cuddling in the stadium and he is one of her final four suitors, according to Reality Steve.

The Men Must Choose Between Windey & Recchia

The time has come for the men to decide if they are pursuing Windey or Recchia, Reality Steve reported.

It seems the decision comes to a head at the rose ceremony. The episode description reveals that “after a rollercoaster week, the Bachelorettes make a decision at the rose ceremony that will alter the course of their journeys for the rest of the season.”

The women are seen walking out of the rose ceremony, with Windey saying, “I don’t know if I have the capacity to keep doing this week after week.” As Palmer seemingly addresses the men in the clip, “This whole thing, it’s just not working for them.”

Recchia is rejected a few times, according to Reality Steve. “What I was told was that at rose ceremony #3 is where the men had to make the decision of who they were going to date going forward,” he wrote on his blog in May 2022. “Basically, right before travel started to Paris, Belgium, and Amsterdam at rose ceremony #3, Rachel and Gabby gave out roses to who they were interested in, and those guys would either choose to accept or not. I was told Rachel was rejected more than once. Now, I don’t know if that meant those guys automatically went in Gabby’s group (because what if Gabby wasn’t into them?) because I don’t have all the details on it, but I just heard Rachel passed out a few roses that were rejected.”

Based on the preview, James Clarke and Termayne Harper decline roses from the 26-year-old. The rejections may take a toll on Recchia, who is seen crying and proclaiming, “I’m leaving, I’m literally quitting.”

