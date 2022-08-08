‘The Bachelorette’ 2022 Spoilers for Episode 5

Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia continue to sail around Europe looking for love in episode 5 of “The Bachelorette.”

WARNING: STOP READING IF YOU DO NOT WANT SPOILERS FOR SEASON 19 OF “THE BACHELORETTE.”

Last week, Windey sent home Kirk Bryant and Quincey Williams. Recchia eliminated Hayden Markowitz and Jordan Helman. Now, 14 men remain in the running for the leading ladies’ hearts.

Windey’s remaining suitors are:

Erich Schwer, 29, Real Estate Analyst from Bedminster, New Jersey

Jason Alabaster, 30, Investment Banker from Santa Monica, California

Johnny DePhillipo, 25, Realtor from Palm Beach Gardens, Florida

Mario Vassall, 31, Personal Trainer from Naperville, Illinois

Michael Vaughan 32 Pharmaceutical Salesman from Long Beach, California

Nate Mitchell, 33, Electrical Engineer from Chicago, Illinois

Spencer Swies, 27, Venture Capitalist from Chicago, Illinois

The men still vying for Recchia’s heart are:

Aven Jones, 28, Sales Executive from San Diego, California

Ethan Kang, 27, Advertising Executive from New York, New York

James Clarke, 35, Meatball Enthusiast from Winnetka, Illinois

Logan Palmer, 26, Videographer from San Diego, California

Tino Franco, 27, General Contractor from Playa Del Rey, California

Tyler Norris, 25, Small Business Owner from Wildwood, New Jersey

Zach Shallcross, 25, Tech Executive from Anaheim Hills, California

Here is what you need to know about episode 5:

Windey, Recchia & Their Contestants Head to Bruges

After last week’s Parisian dates, Windey, Recchia and their contestants set sail again.

They “continue their seaside journey across Europe, docking at a city known for its rich history, romantic flair and delicious chocolate and beer: Bruges!” according to the episode description. “Romance is in the air as connections deepen, but not all is coming up roses when Logan decides to confess feelings that send the ship, and our leading ladies, spinning.”

Logan Palmer Admits His Feelings for Windey

For weeks, promos have teased that Logan Palmer will switch teams to pursue Windey. His admission is finally coming to pass in Belgium.

“I’m not sure what city it happens in, but Logan tells Rachel his feelings for Gabby are stronger, and Logan ends up flipping to her,” Reality Steve previously reported. “This does not cause any rift between Rachel and Gabby from what I know. But Gabby gives Logan a chance. It’s not like she says no. The feelings were mutual. I just know Logan never made it hometowns, so, whatever spark there was, I guess it wasn’t strong enough.”

As Palmer said in this week’s preview, “I care about Rachel, but I can’t put my initial feelings for Gabby aside.”

Windey’s Contestants Slap Each Other With Fish

Windey and six of her men head out for a group date in Bruges.

The six men on the date are:

Erich Schwer, 29, Real Estate Analyst from Bedminster, New Jersey

Jason Alabaster, 30, Investment Banker from Santa Monica, California

Mario Vassall, 31, Personal Trainer from Naperville, Illinois

Michael Vaughan 32 Pharmaceutical Salesman from Long Beach, California

Nate Mitchell, 33, Electrical Engineer from Chicago, Illinois

Spencer Swies, 27, Venture Capitalist from Chicago, Illinois

In a promo, she says, “Today I’m just excited to explore a new country with my group. I know my guys are pretty competitive, so I have a surprise for them.”

As it turns out, the surprise is a burly man carrying a bucket of fish. He introduces a game where they pair off, hitting each other in the face with a fish.

“I’d like to find the guy who made this game and give him a piece of my mind,” Mitchell says in a confessional.

The episode description teases, “not all goes to plan when an uninvited guest arrives hoping to stir up feelings.” As revealed in this week’s preview, the person in question is Palmer.

His addition leads Swies to ask, “Is Gabby questioning her connections with the rest of us?”

Recchia Faces ‘Fallout’ After Palmer’s Admission

Recchia will go on a group date with six of her remaining men.

They are:

Ethan Kang, 27, Advertising Executive from New York, New York

James Clarke, 35, Meatball Enthusiast from Winnetka, Illinois

Logan Palmer, 26, Videographer from San Diego, California

Tino Franco, 27, General Contractor from Playa Del Rey, California

Tyler Norris, 25, Small Business Owner from Wildwood, New Jersey

Zach Shallcross, 25, Tech Executive from Anaheim Hills, California

“After reckoning with the fallout of Logan’s decision, Rachel makes a shocking choice that affects all her remaining men,” according to the episode description. As someone says in the promo, “Actions carry consequences and this really affected Rachel.”

While her decision has not been revealed, the preview shows a teary-eyed Recchia declaring, “I quit. I don’t want to do it anymore.”

Though viewers should not be too worried, Reality Steve has already confirmed she goes on Hometown Dates.

Windey Invites Johnny DePhillipo on a 1-on-1 Date

Despite a tumultuous week, Windey and Recchia will each have one-on-one dates. As ABC announced, “The women will attempt to shake off the surprises of the week with one-on-one dates to remember.”

Windey invites Johnny DePhillipo on a one-on-one date. He is a 25-year-old Realtor from Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

DePhillipo is “a laid back, simple man who wants to find love just like the rest of us,” according to ABC.

“Johnny’s perfect woman is intelligent, outgoing and athletic,” his biography continues. “She’ll also have good hygiene and love Barry White and Frank Sinatra as much as he does. Johnny is a sucker for a good smile and says he’ll do whatever it takes to make his partner light up.”

A promo for the week shows the pair donning bathing suits and hitting each other with branches.

Recchia Goes on a Carriage Ride with Aven Jones

Meanwhile, Recchia will go on a one-on-one date with Aven Jones. He is a 28-year-old Sales Executive from San Diego, California.

Jones “wants a woman who is loyal, honest and able to organically bring out his fun side,” according to his ABC bio. “She should love to travel as much as he does and will value quality time together above all else. Aven wants to build a meaningful relationship that goes deeper than the surface and when he meets the right one, he is ready to put it all out there if it means finding his forever.”

The pair go on a romantic carriage ride during the day portion of their date. As Jones says in a promo, “Every moment I spend with Rachel, the connection’s just there.”

“Stability is a big thing for me,” he tells Recchia. “You know, you want to have like a stable relationship with both your parents, but I didn’t get to see mom that often. You know, me and my mom got really close when I got older because of all of the time we didn’t have when I was younger.”

He then gives Recchia a gift. His mom “kind of made something for me and kind of seeing how these last couple weeks have been tough for you, I think like if you hold onto it for a while, maybe it will like turn your experience and all this around,” he tells the pilot.

Later, Recchia admits in a confessional, “I could easily see myself falling in love with Aven and I feel like I’m almost there.”

