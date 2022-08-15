​​‘The Bachelorette’ 2022 Spoilers for Episode 6

Hometown dates are looming as Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia continue their journey for love on “The Bachelorette.”

WARNING: STOP READING IF YOU DO NOT WANT SPOILERS FOR SEASON 19 OF “THE BACHELORETTE.”

The leading ladies continue their European cruise, each holding their final group dates. “Gabby and Rachel’s journeys to find love continue in the charming canals and tulip fields of Amsterdam,” the episode description adds. “With hometowns right around the corner, the Bachelorettes select two lucky guys for their most important one-on-one dates yet.”

The six men still in contention for Windey’s roses are:

Erich Schwer, 29, Real Estate Analyst from Bedminster, New Jersey

Jason Alabaster, 30, Investment Banker from Santa Monica, California

Johnny DePhillipo, 25, Realtor from Palm Beach Gardens, Florida

Logan Palmer, 26, Videographer from San Diego, California

Nate Mitchell, 33, Electrical Engineer from Chicago, Illinois

Spencer Swies, 27, Venture Capitalist from Chicago, Illinois

Recchia’s five suitors still vying for her heart are:

Aven Jones, 28, Sales Executive from San Diego, California

Ethan Kang, 27, Advertising Executive from New York, New York

Tino Franco, 27, General Contractor from Playa Del Rey, California

Tyler Norris, 25, Small Business Owner from Wildwood, New Jersey

Zach Shallcross, 25, Tech Executive from Anaheim Hills, California

Here is what you need to know:

’Love Is Blooming’ on Recchia’s 1-on-1 Date

Love is “blooming” between Recchia and Zach Shallcross on their one-on-one date, ABC teased.

Shallcross is a 25-year-old Tech Executive from Anaheim Hills, California.

“He’s charismatic, personable and has a huge heart that he is so ready to share forever with the right woman,” according to his show bio. “Zach’s perfect woman is compassionate, kind and ready for romance because Zach is excited to lay it on thick. He loves to plan thoughtful surprises, and nothing makes him happier than seeing the look of excitement on his partner’s face when his meaningful gifts are appreciated.”

As shown in the promo, the duo is headed to one of the country’s iconic tulip fields. Recchia quips, “Will you take this tulip?” And since Reality Steve already reported he makes it to Hometown Dates, the actual rose is a lock.

Recchia’s Group Date Gets Cheesy

Recchia’s group date is not for the faint of dairy. Four of the pilot’s remaining men participate in a cheese weight-lifting competition in Edam, Amsterdam, which she proclaimed is the “Cheese capital of the world.”

“A bit cheesy today,” said Ethan Kang in a confessional. “You know I’m pretty lactose intolerant but Rachel loves cheese so therefore I love cheese.”

Tino Franco explained in the clip, “Rachel’s worth any test if I have to smell like cheese all day, I’ll do it.”

The men on the date are:

Aven Jones, 28, Sales Executive from San Diego, California

Ethan Kang, 27, Advertising Executive from New York, New York

Tino Franco, 27, General Contractor from Playa Del Rey, California

Tyler Norris, 25, Small Business Owner from Wildwood, New Jersey

Recchia enjoyed watching her shirtless suitors, admitting in the preview, “This is definitely my favorite group date so far. I want a strong man and I have four today.”

However, the evening portion of the date does not go as smoothly. “Watching her kiss somebody else is absolutely sickening,” Tino Franco said in the clip. A fellow contestant adds, “Tino acted like a real baby back b****.”

Windey Says Goodbye on 1-on-1 Date

For the second time this season, Windey invites Nate Mitchell to go on a one-on-one date. During their first one, the 33-year-old Electrical Engineer from Chicago, Illinois revealed he had a daughter.

According to his ABC bio, the single father “is looking for a woman who is kind, adventurous, smart and ready to complete his beautiful family. He also has a weakness for a woman who can make him laugh so hard his belly hurts.”

Reality Steve has already revealed Mitchell does not receive the date rose, and as a result, is sent home. The tearful moment was teased in the promo, with Windey telling him, “I’m terrified at not just being a mom but being, like, bad at it.”

Windey Has a Sex-Themed Group Date

Gabby and five of her suitors are headed to Amsterdam’s Red Light District to “step out of their comfort zones,” according to the episode description. So what are they doing?

As it turns out, the group date is all about intimacy. Well, that and a few whips.

“The date card says, ‘Let’s take our love to the edge.’ The edge of what?” Windey says in a clip of the date. “Today we’re going to talk about bumping uglies. Knocking boots. Getting laid. Also known as sex.”

The promo shows the group using whips and seemingly doing a strip tease.

The men on the date are:

Erich Schwer, 29, Real Estate Analyst from Bedminster, New Jersey

Jason Alabaster, 30, Investment Banker from Santa Monica, California

Johnny DePhillipo, 25, Realtor from Palm Beach Gardens, Florida

Logan Palmer, 26, Videographer from San Diego, California

Spencer Swies, 27, Venture Capitalist from Chicago, Illinois

COVID Sends Home 1 Contestant

The preview for episode 6 teases Logan Palmer’s exit from the romance competition.

Host Jesse Palmer tells WIndey in a clip, “There has been a situation with Logan.”

It then cuts to the former Bachelor talking to Palmer, explaining, “She was in tears… You got to pack your bags.”

So what happened? According to BachelorWhatever on Instagram, “Logan ended up getting COVID during filming. That’s why he’s eliminated in Amsterdam.”

7 Men Get Hometown Dates

Windey and Recchia will go on a combined total of seven Hometown Dates. While Recchia moves forward with four of her men, Windey only continues to date three of them, reported Reality Steve.

The nurse will meet the families of the following suitors:

Erich Schwer, 29, Real Estate Analyst from Bedminster, New Jersey

Jason Alabaster, 30, Investment Banker from Santa Monica, California

Johnny DePhillipo, 25, Realtor from Palm Beach Gardens, Florida

Recchia is headed to the hometowns of the following contestants:

Aven Jones, 28, Sales Executive from San Diego, California

Tino Franco, 27, General Contractor from Playa Del Rey, California

Tyler Norris, 25, Small Business Owner from Wildwood, New Jersey

Zach Shallcross, 25, Tech Executive from Anaheim Hills, California

“The Bachelorette” airs every Monday at 8 p.m. Eastern time on ABC.

