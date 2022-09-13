​​‘The Bachelorette’ 2022 Spoilers for the Finale & After the Final Rose

Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s journeys for love will conclude in what host Jesse Palmer has proclaimed “the most emotional finale in ‘Bachelorette’ history.”

WARNING: STOP READING IF YOU DO NOT WANT SPOILERS FOR SEASON 19 OF “THE BACHELORETTE.”

After last week’s fantasy suite dates, only four men remain in contention for the leading ladies’ hearts. Windey has narrowed her pool of men to just one – Erich Schwer. Thanks to an interrupted rose ceremony, Recchia still has to eliminate either Aven Jones, Tino Franco or Zach Shallcross before she introduces her final two men to her family.

So, how will meeting the families go? Will the women end up engaged? Are the couples still together? How will they feel coming face-to-face with their finalists?

The first of the two-part finale and “After the Final Rose” special kicks off on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at 8 p.m. Eastern and 7 p.m. Central times. Here is what you need to know:

Recchia Chooses Her Final 2

When viewers last saw Recchia, she was narrowing her final three contestants down to just two. The three remaining contestants are:

Aven Jones, 28, Sales Executive from San Diego, California

Tino Franco, 27, General Contractor from Playa Del Rey, California

Zach Shallcross, 25, Tech Executive from Anaheim Hills, California

The last episode ended with Shallcross pulling Recchia aside before she could hand out roses, a move following an unexpectedly bad connection in the fantasy suite. Reality Steve was unable to confirm what he said or if he self-eliminated, but either way, the 25-year-old leaves Mexico.

That leaves just Jones and Franco to battle for Recchia’s heart.

Presumably, after their exchange, Recchia is seen in the preview proclaiming, “For people who say that they care about me, to question my character, it’s really disappointing.”

Windey & Erich Schwer Clash Over a Possible Engagement

Windey’s last remaining suitor, Erich Schwer, will meet her family. But, it is not all roses for the couple. As a sneak peek of the episode revealed, the 29-year-old may not be ready for an engagement.

“I really want us to work, and I know, I think all odds are kind of working against that,” he says in the clip. “But, I just, like, I wanna date you. Getting engaged before that happens is not how things usually go.”

An emotional Windey is seen saying, “Like, I’m so sick of this. What am I supposed to do, walk away because he’s not ready to propose? It makes me feel that I’m like unlovable.”

But it seems the couple was able to overcome at least some of their hurdles.

As Reality Steve reported, “Whatever drama goes down in Mexico, it’s not like anyone else comes back for her. He’s the only guy left. They work through it and are together today.”

While the blogger previously announced the couple left the season engaged, he is now unsure if there is a ring on Windey’s finger.

“I did hear a possibility that maybe they didn’t get engaged in Mexico and they just left dating, but I was never able to confirm that,” Reality Steve continued. “The main thing that I doubled checked on was were they still together and I was told they absolutely are,”

Aven Jones Is Unsure About Proposing

While Aven Jones was an early frontrunner, he is still unsure if there has been enough time before a possible engagement. While speaking with Recchia’s family, he reveals his hesitancy about proposing.

“You know, Rachel sees something in me and a future with me the same way I do with her. Family’s a big factor into those decisions,” he said in a clip. He told her family, “I don’t know, but I am falling in love with her and my feelings are very strong.”

After being informed of his comments, the pilot explains, “Yeah, but this is shocking because this is not what he told me.”

It remains to be seen how much of a factor those comments were, but Reality Steve reported that Jones places second.

“And yes, I’m aware of the shots in the preview of Rachel’s in Aven’s room crying,” the blogger wrote. “I think it’s safe to deduce that’s Rachel sending Aven home at final 2 so it’s just Tino for the final rose ceremony.”

Recchia & Tino Franco End Their Engagement

After sending Jones home, Recchia has one last contestant vying for heart. But, do not expect a happily-ever-after moment during the “After the Final Rose” special.

Despite a tumultuous Hometown Date, Tino Franco has already declared his love and will get to meet her family. As Reality Steve previously reported, the pair leave the season engaged.

The pair have since split. In the preview, she is seen telling Franco, “I want an answer for why you did, what you did.”

So what went wrong?

As Reality Steve reported, “it somewhat resembles the Ross & Rachel situation from ‘Friends.’ You know, the ‘We were on a break!’ ordeal. Not fully the same situation, but it’s close. … The Ross/Rachel reference is more about her name being Rachel, and I was told there was definitely some ambiguity in regards to what was happening in the relationship. But what I do know is her just even asking him that question came about because they were definitely at a weird point in their relationship where they were still engaged but weren’t talking.”

He added that they are not expected to reconcile at the “After the Final Rose” special.

