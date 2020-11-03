‘The Bachelorette’ to Air on a Different Night During Election Week

Today is Election Day. Bachelor Nation is among the millions of Americans who have advance voted or are preparing to go to their polling place. While a typical season airs on Monday, the production delays amid the COVID-19 pandemic have caused The Bachelorette to air on Tuesdays this season and thus created a scheduling conflict. For this week only, viewers will have to tune in on Thursday to see how Clare Crawley’s journey in the dating franchise continues.

“Hey, Bachelor Nation. When I said this was the most dramatic season ever, I wasn’t lying,” said Host Chris Harrison in a promo. “The Bachelorette is on Thursday this week and believe me when I say you don’t want to miss this one.”

Week 4 Sneak Peek: Clare Blows Up 'The Bachelorette' – The BacheloretteAs the drama heats up around Dale and Bachelorette Clare Crawley, the rest of the guys are feeling left out. Chris Harrison has to pull Clare aside to tell her she's blown up the show — and that's when it REALLY starts to get interesting. From 'Week 3' of 'The Bachelorette' 2020. Watch the wild… 2020-10-28T05:00:01Z

The Bachelorette will air on Thursday, November 5, at 8/7c. The season will return to its normally scheduled Tuesday nights on November 10.

Here’s what you can expect this week. Please be advised, there will be spoilers below.

‘Listen to Your Heart’ Winners Will Perform for Crawley and Moss

Listen to Your Heart winners, Bri Stauss and Chris Watson, are set to appear during this week’s episode of The Bachelorette.

This spinoff of the dating franchise saw up-and-coming singers find love and compete as duos to win. Known as Chris And Bri, the couple has since released an EP as well as music independently.

They will perform during Crawley’s final date with the clear frontrunner, Dale Moss, before departing the show. The show is now detailing what fans have known since this summer, Crawley and Moss leave the show to pursue a relationship together.

Crawley and Moss Will Depart the Show

It seems viewers are finally going to find out how Crawley blew up The Bachelorette. As promos have long been teasing, the moment Crawley tearfully speaks with host Chris Harrison before she exits the series is coming up in Thursday’s episode.

Rumors first began swirling over the summer that Crawley left the show to pursue a relationship with Moss. Reality Steve has even reported they are now engaged.

ABC Executive Rob Mills opened up to former Bachelor Nick Viall on The Viall Files about the moment they realized Crawley would need to be replaced. It became evident her time was numbered after she could only talk about Moss with the other contestants and failed to give out a group date rose. He did note viewers will catch up with the couple later in the season.

Tayshia Adams Will Step in as Bachelorette

Reports started to swirl in July that Tayshia Adams stepped in as the lead of The Bachelorette after being spotted on set at the La Quinta Resort and Club near Palm Springs, California. However, ABC refused to acknowledge what everyone already knew.

That was, until last week when the episode ended with Adams emerging from a pool. This marked the first mention of her involvement in the season. While they have yet to officially call her “the Bachelorette,” a new promo mentions a “new Bachelorette” will enter the doors to meet Crawley’s remaining men. Four additional men will join the cast to pursue a relationship with Adams.

