‘Bachelorette’ Alum & TikTok Star Hard-Launch New Relationship: ‘Heart Is Full’

After months of speculation, former “The Bachelorette” contestant Jason Tartick has finally confirmed he is dating someone new. Many people within Bachelor Nation felt certain Tartick was dating TikTok star Kat Stickler, but the two held back on posting about one another on social media. Until now, that is.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jason Tartick & Kat Stickler Took Their Romance to Instagram

On June 12, Stickler and Tartick confirmed what a fair number of fans already knew: they were dating. Stickler shared two photos showing her with Tartick on her Instagram page and tagged. him. “Heart is full 🫶,” she wrote in the caption.

In March, Tartick played coy about rumors he was dating Stickler. In a TikTok video shared by People on March 19, “The Bachelorette” star complimented Stickler and noted she would be a guest on his “Trading Secrets” podcast. At that point, fans had been speculating about Tartick and Stickler dating for a few weeks.

People revealed Stickler was on hand for an event of Tartick’s in New York City in April. In May, Us Weekly shared that the pair posed for photographs together on the red carpet at an F1 Grand Prix party.

Now, fans no longer have to speculate about Tartick and Stickler’s status. Bachelor Nation had a big response to the couple’s big reveal on Instagram.

Quite a few former franchise contestants noted their excitement over the hard launch. Dotun Olubeko, Charity Lawson, Justin Glaze, and Kelsey Anderson quickly commented on the post.

Others like Kaity Biggar, Raven Gates, former franchise host Chris Harrison, and Victoria Fuller added their notes of congratulations, too.

Blake Horstmann, the runner-up on Kufrin’s “The Bachelorette” season, commented, “Omgggg there it is 😍🙌 crying in the club. So happy for y’all!” Horstmann and Tartick have remained close since vying for Kufrin’s final rose.

Fans Are Excited for Stickler & Tartick

A supporter of Stickler and Tartick’s commented, “This might break the internet!!! Love this so much, two wonderful people that radiate happiness and love.”

“Hard launch!!!!!! This is the best. You two are twin flames, ❤️🙌” gushed another supporter.

Someone else commented, “The only post the internet needed this week. 😍🔥👏🙌❤️”

“Love this!! You both deserve all the happiness in the world…can’t wait to watch this bloom, 🌻” added another Instagram user.

Bachelor Nation fans first met Tartick when he was a contestant on Becca Kufrin’s season of “The Bachelorette,” noted People. Tartick made it to Kufrin’s final three during the season that aired in the spring of 2018, but he was eliminated.

Tartick and Bristowe first met in October 2018, shared People, when he was a guest on her “Off the Vine” podcast. She was quite fresh off her split from her “Bachelorette” fiance, Shawn Booth, and she told People, “My relationship with Jason was definitely not something I expected.”

The couple officially started dating in January 2019 and in May, Tartick moved from Seattle, Washington to Nashville, Tennessee where Bristowe lived.

Tartick proposed in May 2021, but the couple never made it to their wedding day. In August 2023, Tartick and Bristowe confirmed the end of their engagement.

On New Year’s Eve, Bristowe seemed to signal rumors she was dating former “Bachelorette” winner Zac Clark were true. He was a guest at a home warming and New Year’s Eve party that she held at her new home in Nashville, noted People. The two were subsequently spotted together a few times.

Neither Bristowe nor Clark have ever publicly confirmed their romance. However, on June 3, Us Weekly shared that the couple was spotted at a wedding together, suggesting they are still romantically involved to some degree.