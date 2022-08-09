‘Bachelorette’ Runner-Up Resurfaces With ‘Weird’ Instagram Post

Some “Bachelor” and “Bachelorette” contestants do everything they can to stay in the spotlight once their season has ended. However, one Bachelorette alum, who made it all the way to the final two, has been keeping a low profile. Until now.

According to Monsters & Critics, Peter Kraus’ avoidance of the Bachelor limelight is due to him being devastated over Rachel Lindsay’s rejection in season 13.

Peter Krauss Could Have Been ‘The Bachelor’ Over Arie Luyendyk Jr.

Peter Krauss came in second to Linsday’s now-husband Dr. Bryan Abasolo. Since then, he has mostly stayed away from the Bachelor franchise. But things could have been very different. As Monsters & Critics relays, Kraus “was asked not just once, not even twice, but three times to join the franchise as The Bachelor in a future season before production ultimately decided on Arie Luyendyk, Jr., because Peter turned them down.”

The outlet continues, “While Peter could have had the leading role in Season 22 of The Bachelor, he was too devastated over his split from Rachel at the time.”

Gold Derby reveals that “Contrary to rumors, Kraus insisted that money was not the reason why he ultimately rejected the show, though he did tell producers that he makes more money IRL as a personal trainer than what they were offering him.” Krause asked producers at the time, “Why would I give up the rest of my life of being ‘Peter The Bachelor’ and no longer just Peter for the amount of money that isn’t life-changing?’” the outlet reports.

It’s been over five years since Krauss, well-known for mirroring Lindsay’s distinctive gap between the front teeth, was on “The Bachelorette.” He has, by and large, stayed away from the franchise and focused on personal training and opening his three gyms.

Lindsay, on the other hand, has been front and center in the media as a podcaster, an MTV personality and an interviewer for Extra TV. In fact, she recently got to interview Brad Pitt.

A Telling Memento

Kraus recently posted an Instagram story in which he reminisced about his experience on “The Bachelorette,” and about a meaningful moment with Lindsay, in particular. According to Monsters & Critics, the gym owner “showed a token of his time from his one-on-one date while in Spain for overnights with Rachel.”

Kraus posted a photo of him holding the padlock he and Lindsay had engraved with their initials during their European excursion. He captioned the photo with “Somewhere in Spain there is still a wine locker with this matching lock on it. Probably aged pretty well after 5.5 years lol.”

The fact that he held onto the memento all these years divided fans. Some found it romantic, and others found it borderline creepy. One Reddit user wrote, “I love Rachel and Bryan but back then I wanted her and Peter together. This post brings back those memories.” In contrast, another user commented, “Imagine being Rachel and seeing this, just pure chaos randomly”

Reddit users claim that the reason Kraus made the post is because he found the padlock while he was in the process of moving. This tidbit seemed to change the minds of many who thought it was “random” and “weird.” However, not everyone was convinced. One poster commented, “Whether he’s moving or not I find it weird he posted this. I don’t know why. But I would never post something like this.”

