The ‘Missing Person’ Bachelorette Admits to Committing Fraud During Her Season

Bekah Martinez is most widely known as “The Bachelorette” contestant whose family reported her missing shortly after Arie Luyendyk Jr.‘s season stopped filming. Martinez told Us Weekly in a May 5, 2021 article, “Someone recognized me from The Bachelor and the story BLEW UP. Like, seriously … blew up. It went international. But the facts were all f***ed up. Some people thought I lied to my mom and told her I was on a weed farm when I was really on The Bachelor??”

Martinez is also known as being the youngest bachelorette on Season 22, and one of the youngest in the entire franchise. This was particularly relevant considering that the bachelor she was dating (Luyendyk, Jr.) was 36 at the time, while Martinez was only 22, reports Screen Rant.

Martinez Makes a Confession

On a June 30 TikTok video, Martinez admitted to committing what is known as “wardrobing,” aka “return fraud,” during her season of “The Bachelor.” She described how many contestants shell out thousands of dollars for the dresses they wear on the show, but she, like many others, simply couldn’t afford to do that. She was working as a nanny at the time, and she was able to borrow a few items from the family who employed her.

“Anything else that I needed, I went to Nordstrom Rack, and I just kept the tags on,” she explained in the TikTok video. “And then I returned it when I got back because I did not have that kind of money to spend.”

Did She Break the Law?

While this may seem like a minor transgression, the reality is, she could have been arrested for these actions. According to the Hogan & Hogan Law Firm, “the practice of buying clothing, wearing it once or twice and returning it to the store is called ‘wardrobing’ and it costs stores almost $10 billion dollars a year.”

What Martinez did could be considered fraud, which is an arrestable offense. As the law firm explains, “Fraud consists of 4 elements: A misrepresentation of a material fact; By a person or entity who knows or believes it to be false; To a person or entity who justifiably relies on the misrepresentation; and Actual injury or loss resulting from his or her reliance.”

The practice is also known as “tag tucking” because the individual often hides the tag while they are wearing the garment, knowing that they are going to return it afterwards. As 360 ID Tag explains, “the dishonest customer’s goal is to wear and return the item and receive a full refund – in effect, a rental, but not from a rental store, and rentals aren’t free! Which makes this receipted return fraud practice one of the biggest challenges facing the retail and e-commerce industry.”

Wardrobing, tag tucking, return fraud, or however it is framed, has become an increasingly costly problem. There are serious repercussions, both legally and ethically, which Martinez did not address on TikTok.

The now-blonde wife and mother of two has moved on from her 2018 Bachelor experience, but continues to answer questions from fans on TikTok. Her account is loaded with viewer inquiries, like the one she answered for the video discussed here, which was, “how much money do women spend on clothes for the bachelor?”

