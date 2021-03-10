Huge ‘Bachelorette’ Season Shake-up Is Already Happening, According to Former Star

There may be a huge shake-up on The Bachelorette, and the new season hasn’t even started filming yet. According to former Bachelorette star Rachel Lindsay, there are some significant cast changes happening as crew and cast arrive at an undisclosed location to begin the quarantine process.

“I just don’t think things have been fixed in the right way. And I think that anybody who’s standing up for change, I don’t understand how you could be a part of this current season. Because, as we have seen in this episode, there is still so much work to be done,” Lindsay, 35, said on Juliet Litman’s “Bachelor Party” podcast.

Lindsay went on to reveal that there have been “several people of color” who had been cast for the new season of The Bachelorette that have “removed themselves” from the show. It is unclear how many people have chosen to leave the show or if this will cause a delay in production due to the need to find new suitors.

Here’s what you need to know:

The New Season of ‘The Bachelorette’ Is Already in Progress

Several cast and crew members have already arrived in New Mexico to begin the quarantine process ahead of filming. According to Reality Steve, the new season of the show will film at the Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort and Spa, just outside of Albuquerque.

And while the cast has almost certainly already been chosen — including the new Bachelorette — Lindsay says that there are “several people of color” who have given up the opportunity in light of everything that’s transpired within the franchise.

“There’s still so much work to be done,” Lindsay said on the podcast. “I have heard that there are several people of color who have removed themselves from the show that were a part of casting for this current season,” she added.

“I think [the franchise] needs to realize that [this] is a bigger problem. It’s not just what Chris [Harrison] said, it’s the lingering impact of what he said, and how it’s going to trickle down and affect all people of color who were affected by the very words that he said. You know, yes, he’s apologized, yes I accepted it, but, still, you [didn’t] forget what was done,” she explained, adding, “so, of course, people don’t want to be a part of it.”

The producers and other personnel affiliated with the show still have not addressed the issues of racism that presented on James’ season (and off the show, as well). There has not been any comments made about casting, and no one has responded to Lindsay’s claims that people are, essentially, quitting.

Lindsay Said She Doesn’t Want Her Name ‘Affiliated’ With the Show

Lindsay has maintained her position on several matters regarding the Bachelor franchise. She continues to be an advocate for BIPOC, and she explains that she will not be a part of the upcoming season because she feels there’s still a lot of work to do.

“If anybody asks, no, I’m not a part of it. Okay. In any way, you will not see me on the season of ‘The Bachelorette,'” Lindsay said, adding that she was not asked to be a part of the show, either. She explained that she thinks she wasn’t asked to be on the show because she “pretty much said, don’t ask [me].”

Lindsay has always been outspoken about her feelings when it comes to representation on The Bachelor and its spinoff shows. In fact, many believe that producers cast the first Black Bachelor because Lindsay spoke out about the need for change, as evidenced by this report by USA Today.

Lindsay is still hoping for change within the franchise, perhaps now so more than ever after a very bumpy season that included several issues of racism. One in particular — involving the show’s longtime host Chris Harrison — was directly related to Lindsay. It happened when Lindsay sat down with Harrison for a chat about the current season of The Bachelor. In that conversation, Harrison said quite a few things that many people — including Lindsay — found offensive and racist. You can read more about that here.

Harrison has apologized for his comments. He reached out to Lindsay directly, released a statement on Instagram, and publicly apologized on Good Morning America. Earlier this month, Lindsay said that she accepts Harrison’s apology and that she just wants to “move forward.”

“I do accept the apology, and I think it’s important for me to say that because I haven’t really talked about, you know, Chris and the statement because I’m not trying to make this a Chris-versus-Rachel, but … this isn’t the first time he’s apologized to me — he apologized again on ‘GMA’ today and I do accept that and I think it’s important for me to say that because we need to move forward. And for me, for us to move forward, I need to accept the apology, so we can all be better from this situation, which is what we want,” Lindsay said during a sit-down with Billy Bush on Extra.

