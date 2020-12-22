Are Brendan Morais and Tayshia Adams Still Together?

Stop reading if you do not want to know spoilers for season 16 of The Bachelorette.

After starting with 20 men vying for her heart, Tayshia Adams has whittled them down to her top three. An early frontrunner, Brendan Morais, got Adams’ first one-on-one date of the season. Were those early sparks enough to carry the couple past the show?

Well, the answer is a bit more complicated than initially thought. Despite Reality Steve rescinding earlier reports that Morais self-eliminates during Hometown Dates, it seems he will quit the show tonight.

During tonight’s Fantasy Suites, “At night, Brendan eliminates himself. He said he thought he was ready for an engagement, but realizes he’s still broken from his divorce. He leaves.”

While there is no confirmation, it seems Adams will likely give her final rose to Zac Clark.

However, Morais and Adams may still be in contact. Reality Steve acknowledged these are rumors he has not been able to verify, but said, “Over the last month, I’ve had two different people tell me that Tayshia chose Zac [Clark] at the end, at some point after filming they broke things off and that she is currently back in touch with Brendan [Morais] and they are slowly working on a relationship.”

He added, “I honestly have no idea if it’s true. And how can I put much confidence into it when I never got the confirmation I felt I needed to run with it?”

Only time will tell if Adams and Morais are in contact.

Morais Has Previously Opened up About a Divorce

During their first one-on-one date of the season, Morais and Adams bonded over their shared experience with divorce.

Morais opened up about growing apart from his wife. “There was no cheating, there was no abuse or addiction or any of those crazy things,” Morais told Adams. “We really fell out of love. I didn’t really know who I was without her and she didn’t really know who she was without me. We did counseling. It was definitely hard for me knowing I failed to a certain extent.”

Being open about his close relationship with his niece and his desire for kids of his own, he shared with Adams how future children played a part in his split. He said, “I would’ve stuck it out initially in my mind, but then she came to the realization that maybe children weren’t in her future. Being a father is really all I’ve ever wanted in life, so we went our separate ways.”

During the conversation, Adams confirmed she wanted children, saying preferably five.

Adams Has Been Open About Her Divorce

Fans first learned of Adams’ divorce when she appeared on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor. She shared some of the details of that divorce with Morais during her one-on-one date.

“I also had lost myself in the marriage. Like, my identity was him,” she told Morais. “Unfortunately, there was infidelity and other issues, not on my part, and then we got divorced and I, too, felt like I failed. And I too felt embarrassed and ashamed.”

Since her split and time on The Bachelor, she had a short-lived relationship with John Paul Jones after meeting on Bachelor in Paradise.

Adams and Morais’ relationship plays out tonight on ABC at 8 p.m. Eastern.

READ NEXT: Dale Moss Slams Fellow ‘Bachelorette’ Cast Member