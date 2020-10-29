Two Bachelor Alums Will Perform on ‘The Bachelorette’

The winning couple from The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart is set to perform on episode four of The Bachelorette, just prior to Clare Crawley‘s departure from the show.

Chris Watson and Bri Strauss were named the winners of The Bachelor franchise’s music-themed spin-off series back in May. They were the clear frontrunners from start to finish, pairing up in the first episode and cruising through the season without so much as a hint of drama. By episode four, they told each other “I love you” onstage.

Since the show’s finale aired, the couple released an EP called “Chris and Bri (Live Acoustic)” in August. They’ve also released music individually, with Watson dropping a single called “Truth Is” in October and Strauss featured on a Ben Tracy single called “All I Want is You.”

WARNING: IF YOU DO NOT WANT TO KNOW ANY SPOILERS FROM SEASON 16 OF THE BACHELORETTE, DO NOT KEEP READING.

Chris & Bri Will Perform on Clare Crawley’s Final Date With Dale Moss

The Bachelorette isn’t trying to hide Crawley’s impending departure anymore. In a promo shown at the end of episode three, it was all but revealed that she’s leaving the show early and a short clip of replacement Tayshia Adams was shown at the end. In a podcast with former Bachelor lead Nick Viall, ABC executive Robert Mills even talked about the decision to replace Crawley.

The only mystery left is how Dale Moss will react to Crawley’s extraordinarily fast decision that he’s the winner, and how the rest of the contestants will handle the switch to Adams. All indications are that Moss will accept Crawley with open arms.

According to spoilers expert Reality Steve, Moss and Crawley are “most certainly engaged” now, about three months after Crawley left filming of the show in July. So it’s possible, if not probable, that there will be a proposal shown during Crawley’s last episode on the show.

In a release, ABC said that Chris and Bri will “serenade the couple” during a romantic dinner where Clare plans to share her deep feelings with Dale.

Will There Be a Season 2 of Listen to Your Heart?

The brief premiere season of The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart had just six episodes, but drew between 2.7 million and 3.0 million viewers each week. Those are relatively weak numbers for a franchise that can usually dominate its time slot.

By comparison, the most recent season of Bachelor in Paradise, another spin-off for the franchise, averaged 4.22 million viewers per episode. The premiere of Clare’s season of The Bachelorette drew in just over five million viewers.

So it’s likely that the music-themed season of The Bachelor was a one and done. While ABC still hasn’t announced that the series is officially canceled, it still hasn’t picked up a season two either. For now, the series has been put on the shelf where it looks like it’ll stay indefinitely.

