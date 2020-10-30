DeAnna Pappas Stagliano Reveals Real Reason For Canceled Bachelorette Group Date

The lead of season four of The Bachelorette, DeAnna Pappas Stagliano , stopped by for a surprise guest appearance on the show to have a talk with Clare Crawley. While the televised portion conversation centered around frontrunner Dale Moss, Stagliano revealed more details about the chat, including the real (and noble) reason Crawley canceled a group date.

Stagliano appeared on an Instagram video with another former Bachelorette lead, Desiree Hartsock Siegfried, to discuss her recent appearance. According to Stagliano, Crawley canceled the group date because she was concerned that the date — much like the controversial strip dodgeball date — would be uncomfortable for the contestants.

“It was going to be this fun, light-hearted kind of game show where I quizzed the guys on lady things,” Stagliano told Siegfried. “Now there’s been so much flak for Clare doing the dodgeball date with the guys getting naked and stuff like that…I want to be clear, Desiree you know this, Clare does not plan these dates. Producers write them. Clare probably doesn’t even find out what dates are until about an hour ahead of time.

“With that being said, the day portion of our date — because it was going to be this game show thing talking about vaginas and whatever and where do babies come from — Clare was like ‘Listen, I just put them through this goofy date the other day and I really don’t want to do that to them again. It was a lot of fun and I think they had a lot of fun, but I’m not going to do this again and embarrass them. What I want to really want to do is be able to talk to these guys, get to know them, and have real and genuine conversations.'”

None of that was shown during the episode, though. Instead we saw only the frustrations of the group of men who expected to go on a date, but instead learned it was abruptly canceled.

Stagliano’s Reveal Lends Credence to the Theory That Crawley’s Getting a Villain Edit

Crawley seems unhappy with the way The Bachelorette is making her look to fans. Her Twitter likes include tweets that say the show has been “heavily edited” to make her look bad. Crawley’s friend Michelle Money said the show is “totally doing her dirty.”

Stagliano’s conversation about the group date shows exactly what they mean. While Crawley has been accused of exploiting a double standard and sexually harassing the men on the group dodgeball date, Stagliano and Siegfried wanted to remind everyone that Crawley didn’t come up with the idea.

Furthermore, when Crawley was uncomfortable with the idea of another date embarrassing the suitors, she was portrayed as the selfish one who canceled their chance to have fun.

Crawley has certainly earned plenty of the criticism she’s received, though. She and Dale Moss left a group of men twiddling their thumbs while they canoodled in a room for much longer than the “five minutes” they promised. But The Bachelorette producers aren’t doing Crawley any favors either.

Stagliano Also Explained That Weird Pants Sniffing Moment

In an episode that was all about Crawley’s adoration of Moss, maybe the weirdest moment was when she sniffed a pair of his pants and put them over her head. It wasn’t a good look.

But Stagliano says there’s a logical explanation for the moment. In a previous group date, contestants were asked to come up with sentimental gifts to give Crawley. Everyone scrambled to come up with something creative and Moss decided to give her the pants he accidentally ripped earlier in the show. And just to make things a little less gross, he sprayed them with some cologne.

So that explains why Crawley said they “smell so good.” Eh…it’s still a little weird, though.

