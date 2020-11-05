Former Bachelorette Spoils Current Status of Clare Crawley & Dale Moss Relationship

Clare Crawley‘s exit from The Bachelorette is no longer a secret. The show let the cat out of the bag in episode three when it was all but confirmed that she’d soon be replaced by Tayshia Adams. But her relationship with Dale Moss is still a bit of a mystery.

It’s still unknown if a proposal will be shown on The Bachelorette, or if Crawley and Moss stayed together in the months following her departure from the show.

But reading between the lines of a recent podcast appearance by DeAnna Stagliano provided an indication that Crawley and Moss are still together. On The Ben and Ashley I: Almost Famous Podcast, Stagliano talked to Bachelor Nation alumni Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti about the Bachelorette season 16 couple.

“I’ve had the luxury of since we filmed seeing Clare and getting to chat with Dale,” Stagliano said on the podcast. “What I encouraged them both to do is definitely enjoy the ride, take the opportunities because they’ll forever change the way their lives go and to love it and to enjoy it but also to nurture and take care of what they have.”

Stagliano appeared on episode three of The Bachelorette and had a chat with Crawley about her growing love for Moss. While Stagliano was supposed to host a group date, Crawley canceled it over fear it would make the men on the show uncomfortable.

DeAnna Stagliano Says Clare Crawley Is Struggling With Bachelorette Backlash

Many of the people who know Crawley best say that she has received a bad edit from show producers. Former Bachelor contestant Michelle Money said production is “totally doing her dirty” and Crawley’s ex-fiancé Benoit Beauséjour-Savard theorized that Crawley’s much-maligned “fiancé” quote from episode three was actually about him and not Moss.

Stagliano says all the criticism that the show has brought on Crawley has left the 39-year-old Sacramento-native feeling pretty down.

“She has been put through the ringer and I think anybody who’s been on the show, and the two of you can relate to this, it is hard,” Stagliano said on the podcast. “She’s just been put through the ringer and the things that people are saying about her and about her life and stuff online can just be really hurtful. I just feel bad for her because I feel like in a period of time where this should be really joyful for her and this should be a really great experience and probably one of the most exciting things that she will go through, it has not been that for her.”

Clare Crawley Has Been Spotted With a Gaudy Engagement Ring

Crawley previously shot down rumors that she was engaged by showing off a ring that she purchased for herself. While spoilers expert Reality Steve said the couple is “most certainly engaged,” Crawley’s ring excuse at least quelled chatter that she was donning proof in public.

But the ring she showed on Instagram most certainly was not the ring she’s been seen wearing recently.

Entertainment Tonight published photos of Crawley out and about on shopping trips in Sacramento while wearing a ring with a massive diamond. The evidence is mounting that Crawley and Moss end up with a happily ever after ending.

READ NEXT: Former Bachelorette Fan Favorite Now Dating NFL Legend’s Daughter