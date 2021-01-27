‘Bachelorette’ Star Expecting First Child

Former Bachelorette contestant Kenneth “Diggy” Moreland announced he is expecting his first child with girlfriend Jennifer Lando.

Rachel Lindsay’s former suitor took to Instagram to announce his “2021 Life Changing Moments.” After writing “Jan ‘21: Bought an Airfryer. Great for BBQ chicken & quick no mess meals,” he revealed, “Summer ‘21: Will begin to revolutionize the Dad bod.”

Declaring himself a “#GirlDad,” he added, “P. S. She’s gonna have me wrapped around her finger. Send tips & reinforcements.”

It is unclear how long the couple has been together, but Lando made her debut on Moreland’s Instagram account in December 2020.

At the time, he shared the benefits of having a girlfriend, writing on Instagram that the pros include “finally someone to get that unreachable dry spot on ya back with lotion.”

In the caption of a photo showing the couple getting pedicures together, he added that the cons are, “your Sunday mornings look like this.”

Viewers of the dating competition first met Moreland in 2017 when he competed on season 13 of The Bachelorette. He then continued his journey for love in Mexico, appearing on season four of Bachelor in Paradise.

Bachelor Nation Congratulated Moreland on Instagram

Bachelor Nation stars and fans were quick to congratulate the future father in the comments section of his Instagram post. Multiple former castmates were among the well-wishers.

“Wow I can’t believe I’m finally gonna be an uncle!” wrote Dean Unglert, while Adam Gottschalk added, “Congrats!! I know baby’s shoe game will be strong.”

Gottschalk’s fiancée Raven Gates chimed in, writing, “Oh my gosh!!! Diggy!! You will be the BEST dad!!!”

Danielle Maltby, Peter Kraus, Kristina Schulman, Kenny King, Katie Morton, Taylor Nolan and Chris Randone also shared congratulatory messages.

Moreland’s Daughter Will Join Other Bachelor Nation Babies Born in 2021

Moreland is the latest of the dating franchise’s alum to announce he is expecting.

Krystal Nielson, who recently finalized her divorce from Randone, announced in November 2020 that she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Miles Bowles.

“Awwww!! Omg we are BURSTING with joy to finally share this wonderful news!!” the fitness instructor wrote in her Instagram announcement. “I can’t believe it… I’m going be a MOMMY!!!”

She later revealed the baby’s sex to be female on her YouTube channel.

Former Bachelor Arie Luyendyk and his wife Lauren Burnham also revealed they are expecting after revealing a miscarriage last year.

In a video on their YouTube channel, the couple revealed their rainbow baby is actually rainbow babies. A baby girl and boy will soon join older sister Alessi.

“I’m terrified at one point because I know it’s probably going to be a trickier pregnancy, but I’m also really happy because I think it’s going to be so cool,” the former racecar driver said to his wife in their video. He added, “I think we always really kind of wanted three, right. Maybe not at the same time.”

Burnham is not the only pregnant Lauren in Bachelor Nation. The former winner on Ben Higgins’ season of The Bachelor, Lauren Bushnell, is expecting her first child with country singer husband, Chris Lane.

The former flight attendant announced the news by sharing her sonogram on Instagram. She wrote in the caption, “A dream. Except I’m not dreaming. I’m wide awake. Holding your dads hand, watching you dance around in my belly. Listening to your little heart beat. My new favorite sound. A miracle. New life. Our sweet baby. Thank you Jesus! All the glory belongs to You.”

Former Bachelorette Emily Maynard Johnson just missed the Bachelor baby boom when she welcomed her daughter in October.

