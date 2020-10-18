Former ‘Bachelorette’ Welcomes Fifth Child

Bachelor Nation welcomed its newest member as former Bachelorette Emily Maynard Johnson announced the birth of her fifth child, fourth with husband Tyler Johnson, on October 17, 2020.

Maynard Johnson shared the news on Instagram, just one day after announcing her pregnancy on the same social media platform. News of her pregnancy came as a surprise to fans of the new mom who did not feature any pictures of this pregnancy on social media.

Followers of Maynard Johnson speculated the pink socks she wore in her initial post hinted that a baby girl was on the way. These speculations proved to be true as she shared a video referring to the baby as a girl.

The new arrival will join older sister Ricki, who Maynard Johnson shares with late-fiancé Ricky Hendrick, and sons Jennings, Gibson and Gatlin. The family currently lives in North Carolina.

Maynard Johnson First Appeared on the Bachelor

Before marrying Johnson, Maynard Johnson tried her hand at love during season 15 of The Bachelor. While she ended up engaged to Brad Womack, the engagement didn’t last. She would go on to serve as the season six lead of The Bachelorette, where she got engaged to Jef Holm. The former couple broke up in October 2012.

Despite not finding lasting love in the franchise, Maynard Johnson remains a proud member of Bachelor Nation. She recently took part in a video montage of former Bachelorettes to promote the upcoming season with lead Clare Crawley.

“Still so surreal to me that I’m part of this wonderful group of women and am so excited to welcome [Clare Crawley] into our ‘Club of Bachelorettes’ We filmed this forever ago during quarantine so just pretend like you’re watching it back in March,” she wrote in the video’s caption.

She Found Love at Church

While The Bachelor franchise’s process did not work out for Maynard Johnson, she did find love at church.

“I met him at church before I did The Bachelorette. He really wanted nothing to do with me,” said Maynard Johnson during a 2017 interview with Good Morning America. She also said, “I told my girlfriend I met this guy and he could like not be less attracted to me, he was in the friends zone.”

These days, the couple has a boisterous family in their North Carolina home. They married in 2014, welcoming their first child together in 2015.

“Im so happy I married you for a million reasons but mostly because you’re the best dad ever,” wrote the former Bachelorette in a 2017 Instagram post. She continued, “I just wish our kids didn’t like you more than me.”

Now there is one more kid to call Johnson dad, which he always wanted. Maynard Johnson told Good Morning America that Johnson is from a big family and wants a lot of kids. She told the morning news show, “It is crazy at our house all the time, but it’s a lot of fun.”

