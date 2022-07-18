‘Bachelorette’ Contestant Erich Schwer Shares Heartbreaking News

During “The Bachelorette” premiere, viewers met Erich Schwer, one of the contestants angling for a final rose from either Gabby Windey or Rachel Recchia. He definitely made a big impression on the ladies, and on the viewers, and spoilers suggest everybody will see much more of him as the season progresses. It turns out, Schwer is going through something quite difficult in his personal life just as he starts navigating the chaos that comes with “The Bachelorette” now airing.

Here’s what you need to know:

Schwer Recently Lost His Father

On July 9, “The Bachelorette” contestant shared a trio of photos on his Instagram page along with a sweet caption. “Thankful for everything you’ve done for me. We are gonna miss the h*** out of you Big AL. I love you so much dad.” The first photo in the post showed a dad and little boy walking hand-in-hand down the beach. The date stamp on the photo read June 27, 1995, and it seemed clear the photo was Erich as a little boy walking along the waterline with his father, Al. The second photo was a snapshot of just Erich’s dad, taken quite a few years ago by the looks of things. This photo was also taken at the beach, with sand in the background as “Big Al” sat at a picnic table on a deck. The third snap in the post was a wedding photo from when Erich’s parents got married. This was a silly one, as they both stuck out their tongues while still dressed in their wedding attire.

According to the ApyreNCS website, a cremation and funeral service provider, Erich’s father died at the age of 65 on July 6, just a few days before “The Bachelorette” premiere. While Erich had posted about his father previously, he has not shared anything on his Instagram page since noting his father’s death. It does not appear any public obituaries with additional details have been published either.

Erich Previously Shared His Favorite Photos of His Father

For Father’s Day in 2020, Erich shared a different trio of photos on his Instagram page. He noted, “These are my favorite pictures of Big Al,” and added a “Happy Father’s Day” hashtag. All the snapshots showed “Big All” in his younger days. In two, which appeared to be taken as he graduated either high school or perhaps college, showed him with long hair and a bit of a mustache. The other photo showed him around the same age, beaming as the picture was taken.

An October 2016 Instagram post showed Erich with his mom, dad, and sister Elise dining out while in Colorado. “The only picture of the whole family that we got from our CO trip,” and Erich tagged his sister as he noted it was “great to see you.”

The post where Erich acknowledged his father’s death received supportive comments from those close to him, along with at least a few “The Bachelorette” fans. Some “Bachelor Nation” Reddit members noticed it as well and shared their thoughts. “This type of loss is really hard on you. I hope fans will go easy on him,” one person wrote. “Losing a parent is so hard not even factoring in how crazy things are about to get for him with bachelorette. I hope he gets the time to really mourn and heal. Looks like Mr. Schwer was a great dad,” another Redditor shared. All of the comments wished Erich and his family well as they navigate this difficult time.