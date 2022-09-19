‘The Bachelorette’ Men Party in Nashville, But 1 Suitor Seemingly Wasn’t Welcome

“The Bachelorette” spoilers for the season 19 finale have suggested Rachel Recchia’s future with her final remaining man, Tino Franco, may not lead to long-lasting happiness. Viewers will see just how that plays out during the last episode, which airs on Tuesday, September 20. In the meantime, a handful of season 19 men gathered for some partying over the weekend and it appeared one of their fellow suitors would not have been welcome to attend the event.

Here’s what you need to know:

Franco Was Acknowledged by “Bachelorette” Fans During the Partying

According to Us Weekly, a handful of the men from Recchia and Gabby Windey’s “Bachelorette” season recently partied together at the Hampton Social in Nashville, Tennessee. Based on various social media tidbits, the group included Nate Michell, Jordan Vandergriff, Alec Garza, Mario Vassall, and Aven Jones, along with a few others.

One “Bachelorette” fan who was at Hampton Social while the guys were there shared a clip of the chaos on her TikTok page. It appeared everybody was having a good time, and the TikTok poster suggested the men were soaking up all the female attention they received. Besides the group noted by Us Weekly, social media posts also revealed Johnny Philippi, Roby Sobieski, John Anderson, and twins Joey and Justin Young were there too.

At some point, someone at the club gave the guys an LED sign that had “F*** Tino” on it. Some social media posts showed glimpses of the sign, like Garza’s now-expired Instagram story, and some guys seemed to get a kick out of it and embrace it. As Nashville’s Local Today noted, one video showing the “F*** Tino” sign that hit social media showed Norris dancing in front of it, and he seemingly pointed to it, too.

The Men Seemed to Make the Most of Their Evening Out

It doesn’t appear the Tino sign caused much chaos on Reddit. However, the videos of the “Bachelorette” guys partying together certainly sparked some strong opinions from “Bachelor Nation” fans.

“Is it me or are these the thirstiest guys in bachelorette history?” questioned one show fan.

“I would get the ick so strongly,” admitted another.

“Why do the guys remind me of awkward penguins trying to mate?” wondered someone else.

“This is why men sign up to be on the show,” suggested a fourth Redditor.

“Spotted: the common BN man in his natural habitat,” another commenter joked.

Us Weekly pointed out that this is not the first time something like this has happened with a fan sign calling out one particular contestant. Last February, as Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor” aired, Genevieve Parisi and some of her fellow bachelorettes posed next to a similar sign that negatively referred to that season’s “villain,” Shanae Ankney. Parisi later apologized, noting, “Nobody is perfect and I’m learning as I go.” In the case of the ladies, they did not know about the sign ahead of time. While it doesn’t appear to be known for certain, it seems fairly likely that was the case for the season 19 “Bachelorette” men in Nashville as well.