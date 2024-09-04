‘Bachelorette’ Fans React to ‘Devastating’ 5 Words Jenn Tran Said During Her Finale

Jenn Tran‘s season of “The Bachelorette” ended on a painfully low note.

On the season 21 finale, ABC’s leading lady star made history by proposing to suitor Devin Strader, and he happily accepted. But Tran did not have a happy ending. Viewers were stunned to find that just after the engagement, Strader began to distance himself from Tran and ultimately ended things with her over the phone.

During the finale, host Jesse Palmer stated that it did not feel “appropriate” to air Tran’s proposal—then did so anyway after Tran awkwardly reunited with Stader on live TV. Palmer also ignored Tran’s question—” Do I have a choice?” —when he asked if she was ready to watch the painful proposal with her ex sitting next to her.

Fans Were Upset That Jenn Tran Was Forced to Watch the Proposal on Live TV

During the combo finale and “After the Final Rise” show, Palmer told viewers that Tran’s proposal to Strader was “beautiful” during their final day in Hawaii. But he stated that it wasn’t appropriate to air the proposal without talking to Tran first.

Tran was in tears during “The Bachelorette” finale as she recounted how her relationship with Strader went downhill. “He’d basically said that he didn’t love me anymore and didn’t feel the same way and felt like something had been off since the second that he proposed,” she cried. “He regretted getting engaged.”

Once Strader was brought onstage to reunite with Tran, the tears continued. Strader admitted that he “fell short” of Trans expectations.

Palmer later asked Tran if she was ready to see the proposal. She replied, “Do I have a choice?”

Palmer ignored her. As the proposal footage aired on ABC, Tran was seen crying in a split screen as Strader sat coldly beside her.

Fans reacted with outrage on social media. Many wanted to know why producers would make Tran watch back her proposal while she was crying hysterically onstage.

A fan on Instagram called the move “a low blow.”

“I’m so sorry Jenn that you have to be going through this,” another fan wrote on X. “This is humiliating and devastating that you have to rewatch your greatest heartbreak.”

“The fact that Jenn said, ‘do I have a choice?’ on live TV was such a subtle way to let everyone know that she does not approve of this, but they are forcing her rewatch it anyway. Which says all it needs to say about the Bachelor producers,” another viewer wrote.

“Why would you make her watch this proposal back. ‘Do I have a choice?’ That is so insidious of you guys just for views,” another agreed.

“These words were absolutely devastating to hear her say 💔,” wrote another viewer.

“Do I have a choice?”, those words show that the biggest abuser is ABC,” another Instagram user added.

Hours after Tran was forced to sit through her proposal, ABC announce that she would compete on “Dancing With the Stars” season 33 with pro dancer Sasha Farber.

Jenn Tran Begged Fans to Stop the Hate

Strader is being hit with immense backlash following “The Bachelorette” finale. In a comment on his Instagram page, one viewer asked him, “How does it feel to be the most hated man in America?”

Tran seemingly responded to the hate in a post on her Instagram story. In a post shared hours after the finale aired, Tran asked fans to stop sending hateful comments, presumably to Strader.

“Tonight was hard,” she wrote of the finale. “I am so overwhelmed by the love you have all given me.”

She then addressed the hateful comments she had seen. “With every message of love I want you to say this loud and clear I do not condone hate messages to anyone,” she wrote. “There is no need to rub salt in anyone’s wound and if you’re truly supporting me you will understand that I lead with love and empathy. I do not believe in spreading negative energy.”

“‘The Bachelorette” star added, “People can be held accountable for their own actions in their own lives without cyberbullying. The universe will work it all out. Words hurt and I’ve been in the direct line of fire for that, and I know what that feels like. I don’t wish that upon anyone no matter what. I promise I’m healing and I’m going to be OK. But spreading hate or direct harm to someone else does not help my healing journey.”

As of this writing, Strader has not posted to social media in response to ‘The Bachelorette” finale.