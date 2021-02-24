‘The Bachelorette’ 2021: Filming Location Revealed

STOP! Location spoilers for season 17 of The Bachelorette below.

It seems a return to the Bachelor Mansion is still a ways off as Reality Steve reveals the filming location for the upcoming season of The Bachelorette.

Switching up the setting again, the next season will be filmed in New Mexico. The man behind many of Bachelor Nation’s spoilers tweeted, “Not 100% confirmed yet, but I’m hearing the location is the Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort & Spa about 20 min outside of Albuquerque.”

The likely location is “nestled on 550 acres of Native American Santa Ana Pueblo between the Sandia Mountains and the Rio Grande River,” according to their website. It boasts “350 guestrooms and suites” and amenities such as resort property, ski courses, hot air ballooning, stables, a golf club, pools and a spa.

Production is expected to maintain the quarantined bubble format first employed during the last season of The Bachelorette to maintain safety protocols amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Season 16 of The Bachelorette was filmed at the La Quinta Resort & Club near Palm Springs and season 25 of The Bachelor was filmed at the Nemacolin Woodlands Resort in Pennsylvania.

Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge in Alberta Was the Previously Reported Setting

(UPDATE): Due to the updated quarantine restrictions in Canada laid out last week, I’ve been told “Bachelorette” will NOT be filming there next season anymore. Resorts in the US now being looked at, but they are definitely still looking at colder weather locations. — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) February 2, 2021

This new setting does contradict Reality Steve’s previous reports the dating franchise was looking for a resort in a colder climate after abandoning Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge in Alberta “due to the updated quarantine restrictions in Canada.”

His reports were in line with CBC News reporting a “mysterious guest” booked the lodge from February 23 through April 29.

When switching up the location, it pushed production back. Now Reality Steve is reporting filming will begin in the “last half of March.”

The Lead and Host Remain Unknown

(SPOILER): Next season of the “Bachelorette” will begin filming in last half of March in New Mexico. No host or “Bachelorette” has been decided yet. Not 100% confirmed yet, but I’m hearing the location is the Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort & Spa about 20 min outside of Albuquerque pic.twitter.com/dxUKCs1jo5 — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) February 24, 2021

Very little else is known about the season, as Reality Steve put it, “No host or ‘Bachelorette’ has been decided yet.”

Nearly all previous reports seem to have been upended by the aftermath of Chris Harrison’s Extra interview with Rachel Lindsay, which he acknowledged “perpetuates racism” in his first Instagram apology.

Amid a Change.org petition calling for his resignation, Harrison announced in a second Instagram apology that he will be “stepping aside for a period of time and will not join for the After the Final Rose special.”

It is unclear how long his absence will last, but with stars such as Ivan Hall refusing to appear in future seasons hosted by Harrison, Reality Steve is reporting he will likely be out through the next season of Bachelor in Paradise at least.

Despite previous reports Katie Thurston was being cast as Bachelorette, her anticipated announcement was pushed back amid Harrison’s backlash and production delays.

Since filming will now start after The Bachelor’s finale, contestants who made it later in the season are now eligible. Among them, the recently eliminated Abigail Heringer and Serena Pitt.

While it remains to be seen who will take up the mantle, Reality Steve wrote, “All I’ve heard is it won’t be Katie now.”

