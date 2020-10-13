‘The Bachelorette’ Filming Location: Where Was Season 16 Shot?

A typical season of The Bachelor or Bachelorette begins filming in Los Angeles at the stately Bachelor Mansion, then embarks to a couple of stops around the United States before jet-setting off to exotic international locales. This season, however, was forced to do things a bit differently. The COVID-19 pandemic not only meant that production had to be contained but it also put restrictions on international travel.

Therefore, the Bachelorette team had to get creative. Here is what you need to know about the season 16 filming location.

The Season Filmed Entirely at a La Quinta Resort

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, host Chris Harrison revealed that the show was one of the first large-scale reality shows to go into production during the pandemic. They created their own “filming bubble” at the La Quinta Resort & Club in Palm Springs, California. That hotel was where bachelorette Clare Crawley, her 31 bachelors, and the entire production team stayed for the full two months of shooting.

“It was a Herculean task by an amazing team and God bless them all. I don’t think there’s another team in television that could have pulled this off. I can’t give enough credit to the team and the crew that made this happen, but with that said, once we were in the bubble, it was a very interesting and different way to shoot the show,” said Harrison.

He also said praised the teams “amazingly creative ideas” of how to “reimagine the same space over and over,” though it probably didn’t hurt that the La Quinta in question has a sprawling campus with which to plan dates.

Look For Some Bachelor Nation Cameos As Well

LIGHT SPOILERS AHEAD

According to Entertainment Tonight, a few familiar faces from Bachelor Nation might be popping up on the upcoming season of The Bachelorette. First off, season 12 bachelorette JoJo Fletcher took over hosting duties for a few days when Harrison took his son, Joshua, to college.

A source told ET, “This was a pre-planned event done totally in coordination with production. There were no surprises,” and Harrison confirmed that he “did step away.”

“I will just say a very good friend that I reached out to was nice enough to come in and help out just a little bit,” Harrison added. “You’ll see for how long once the show starts, but clearly it’s something that I had a hand in and was aware of the entire time.”

Additionally, ET reports that Bachelor nation alums Ashley Iaconetti, Jared Haibon, Wells Adams, and Hannah Ann Sluss were spotted in Palm Springs during filming. During a podcast with Ben Higgins, Iaconetti confirmed it was just The Bachelorette filming and not a new season of Bachelor In Paradise, but she didn’t want to say too much and ruin the surprise.

Harrison did confirm to ET that production “brought a lot of friends in to help us out this season,” including Fletcher, Adams, and Becca Kufrin.

The Bachelorette now airs on Tuesdays because Dancing With the Stars is in its usual Monday night slot, so tune in every Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

