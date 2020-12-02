The Bachelorette 2020 Final 2 Winners: Who Makes It to the Finale

Stop reading if you do not want SPOILERS on season 16 of The Bachelorette.

Despite taking over as Bachelorette mid-season, Chris Harrison said Tayshia Adams will have her full due as the lead. Now, just a few weeks into the journey, Adams has clearly already started developing connections with some of the men.

“There’s some really good guys in there that she would be really lucky to meet and fall in love with and vice versa,” the longtime franchise host told Heavy. “I think it’s a great opportunity and she’ll definitely have plenty of time to find, hopefully, the man of her dreams.”

Already clear frontrunners this season, her final four contestants will be Brendan Morais, Ivan Hall, Ben Smith and Zac Clark. She will narrow it down to just Smith and Clark for her final two, eliminating Hall and Morais quitting.

“From what I’ve heard, Brendan is who Tayshia wanted. And when he left, she was pretty distraught but still ended up picking somebody,” reported Reality Steve. “I was told Zac was the one who opened up to her the most and professed his love, whereas it was much tougher for Ben, so ultimately she picked Zac.”

Despite Clark receiving her final rose, the two do not get engaged. Reality Steve had a rather pessimistic outlook for the couple’s success, writing, “As for where they stand now, that’s anybody’s guess. Some people have told me they aren’t together, some have told me they still are but it’s not that solid, and some have said it’s never gonna last.”

Here’s what you need to know about the top two:

Smith Is an Army Veteran-Turned-Personal Trainer

Despite currently living in California, ABC refers to Smith as “midwestern boy,” with The Indy Star revealing he is a native of Noblesville, Indiana.

He would go on to graduate from the United States Military Academy at West Point and The United States Army Ranger School, before suffering, “a life-changing back injury that shifted his priorities in life and ultimately led to his decision not to return to active duty,” according to his ABC profile.

That injury led Smith “to focus on his passion for health and nutrition,” pivoting his career to personal training.

He is currently a coach at Deuce Gym and a trainer at Bodybuilding Club, a remote access training program.

Clark Is a Recovering Addict Running a Sober Living Facility

Nominated for the show by his sister, Clark is a recovering addict whose addiction led to his arrest for possession of crack and driving under the influence. Now sober, he dedicates his career to helping others in the same place.

“After putting his party days behind him and becoming sober himself, Zac C. started a recovery program focused on helping reintegrate people back into the world after rehab, which has become his life’s purpose,” according to his ABC profile. That program is Release Recovery based in New York.

During the height of his addiction, he was married to his now ex-wife. While not much is known about her, divorce is a point of commonality with Adams.

Adams’ search for love continues tonight at 8/7c on ABC.

