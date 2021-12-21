‘The Bachelorette’ Finale 2021 Date, Time & Schedule

Michelle Young’s time on “The Bachelorette” has all led up to this. The schoolteacher from Minnesota started the season with 30 men, but only two suitors remain. As they embark on their final dates of the season, Bachelor Nation is left with a few questions: Is Young in love with both of them? Will they impress her family? Are the men ready to propose? Will Young say “Yes?” Are they still engaged?

Here is what you need to know about the date, time, schedule and description for “The Bachelorette” season 18 finale:

“THE BACHELORETTE” 2021 FINALE DATE & TIME: The finale for Michelle Young’s season of “The Bachelorette” will air on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, from 8 – 10:01 p.m. Eastern time. The live “After the Final Rose” special will immediately follow, airing from 10:03 – 11 p.m. Eastern time.

“THE BACHELORETTE” 2021 FINALE SCHEDULE: Michelle Young is down to just two remaining suitors on “The Bachelorette.” Following in the franchise’s typical format, they will each get a final one-on-one date with Young and meet her family. The men will look at rings with Bachelor Nation’s go-to jeweler, Neil Lane, before deciding if they will propose to the schoolteacher from Minnesota. Should Young choose, she will say “Yes,” to either Nayte Olukoya or Brandon Jones.

Young and both of her finalists will appear on the live “After the Final Rose” special immediately following the finale.

“THE BACHELORETTE” 2021 ATFR INFORMATION: The “After the Final Rose” special will air live following the finale from 10:03 – 11 p.m. Eastern time.

“The roses have all been handed out, ‘The Bachelorette’ herself, Michelle Young, returns,” according to an ABC press release. “Hosts Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe will lead the night, guiding emotional discussions of love and heartbreak between Michelle and her final two men. Plus, appearances from Bachelor Nation fan-favorites and some very special surprises you won’t want to miss.”

“THE BACHELORETTE” 2021 FINALE CONTESTANTS: Michelle Young has narrowed down 30 contestants to just two: Nayte Olukoya and Brandon Jones.

Olukoya is a 27-year-old is a sales executive from Austin, Texas and Jones is a 26-year-old traveling nurse recruiter from Portland, Oregon.

“THE BACHELORETTE” 2021 FINALE DESCRIPTION: Michelle Young’s season of “The Bachelorette” reaches its conclusion in the finale. According to ABC’s synopsis, “With two incredible beaus remaining, Michelle’s parents and sister join her in beautiful Mexico to get to know the men who may be joining their family. The pressure is on to impress, but will they stick the landing or fall short? After each guy has met the family and taken Michelle on one final date, she’ll have a life-changing decision to make. Has she found her soulmate, and will he get down on one knee?”

HOW TO WATCH “THE BACHELORETTE” 2021 FINALE: The season 18 finale of “The Bachelorette” will air on ABC. But if you do not have cable and want to watch it live, you can look into live streaming options.

