‘The Bachelorette’ Finale: Why Isn’t the Show Airing on September 2?

“The Bachelorette” finale is coming up for Jenn Tran’s season, and she has just Marcus Shoberg and Devin Strader remaining. Typically, Tran’s episodes have aired on Monday nights. Unfortunately, that won’t be the case for the finale.

Luckily, Bachelor Nation only has to wait an additional 24 hours to see who Tran chooses. “The Bachelorette” finale airs on Tuesday, September 3, according to the show’s Instagram page. The finale airs on Tuesday due to Monday being Labor Day.

“I was so excited to watch it tonight 🥺,” admitted one disappointed fan.

Jenn Tran Worries About Making a Mistake

On September 2, “The Bachelorette” Instagram page shared a new sneak peek of Tran’s finale. The caption noted the episode would air “Tomorrow. 8/7c. 🌹”

The video preview shows Tran looking upset and teary-eyed. She asks, “Where am I supposed to go from here?”

It’s not known who Tran is talking to in this moment. Is it “The Bachelorette” host Jesse Palmer? Is it Shoberg or Strader?

The clip also features Tran saying, “My entire life I’ve been pouring into people.”

Text interspersed with Tran speaking reads, “The Live ‘Bachelorette’ finale…You never saw coming.”

Tran adds, “I don’t want to make a mistake. I don’t know what I’m going to do.”

Fans have strong opinions about what they think happens.

“Omg I’m sooo ready. I was really rooting for Marcus but he’s not ready so I think it could be Devin,” one fan commented.

“If she ends up alone, imma be upset,” admitted another fan.

Someone else wrote, “Oh I’m so ready for the finale!!!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ so is she gonna pick Devin?!”

“Better to end up alone than make a mistake,” suggested another “Bachelorette” fan.

“I’m so mad it’s on Tuesday not Monday. I’ll be on a plane out of the country and won’t be able to watch,” read a disappointed fan’s comment.

Jesse Palmer Urges Someone to Tell Tran How He Feels

Another “Bachelorette” sneak peek posted on the show’s Instagram page on September 2 teases Palmer as the “Empathetic King Jesse.”

In the video, Palmer says, “And listen…I’m not telling you how you should feel or how you’re supposed to feel about it.”

Palmer continued, “But I do think it’s really important that deep down inside, as scary as it is to admit, if in fact you do love this woman, I think you gotta tell her, because I’m afraid you’re gonna lose her if you don’t…”

The video doesn’t reveal which guy Palmer is talking to during this moment. As Palmer’s voice is heard, the video shows Tran in a white dress holding a rose, seemingly preparing for her final rose ceremony.

“Has to be Marcus. Devin already told her he loved her. Doesn’t mean she doesn’t pick Devin though,” one fan suggested of the mystery man in the conversation with Palmer.

Someone else quipped, “It’s actually her ex again. 😭”

“Plot twist Jonathon comes back,” commented another Instagram user.

“I can’t take this 😩😩😩… we need the finale tonight, 😭😭😩” exclaimed another fan.

“The Bachelorette” finale for Tran’s season will air on Tuesday, September 3, beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. It will be a three-hour episode, with live segments and updates sprinkled throughout the evening.