‘Bachelorette’ Finale Details Revealed a Week Ahead of Filming [Spoilers]

Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey have narrowed their dating pool down to just three men each and will soon be filming the show’s finale.

The first-ever joint “Bachelorette” stars have met the families of four men each, and have both sent someone home in the time since, leaving them to further their respective relationships with their top three guys.

Warning: Major “Bachelorette” spoilers ahead.

According to Reality Steve, Recchia’s final three are among these four men: Aven Jones, Tyler Norris, Zach Shallcross, and Tino Franco.

Gabby’s top three picks are slightly more confusing, mainly because Reality Steve isn’t 100% confident who Gabby went on her fourth Hometown Date with. The way it looks, however, she is still dating three of these guys: Erich Schwer, Jason Alabaster, Johnny DePhillippo, and/or Justin Budfuloski.

Although the new season of “The Bachelorette” won’t air until July 2022, the finale is less than two weeks away.

Here’s what you need to know:

Recchia & Windey Will Film the Remainder of the Show in Mexico

In spoilers provided by Reality Steve, Recchia and Windey’s final few dates — including Fantasy Suites — will take place in Mexico. The spoiler king shared that the final rose ceremony will also take place in Mexico in mid-May.

In a blog post published on April 21, 2022, Reality Steve was able to confirm how filming will play out for the remainder of the season. The Overnight Dates began filming on Tuesday May 3, 2022, and will continue through May 7. The rose ceremony that will leave both Recchia and Windey with two guys each will take place on May 8, 2022.

From there, the remaining suitors will meet Windey and Recchia’s families in Mexico. Filming for those dates will take place on May 10 and May 11, 2022.

The ladies will prepare to choose their number one picks after one final date each. Then, the final rose ceremony will take place on May 14, 2022.

Reality Steve Will Likely Be Able to Spoil the Season Before it Airs

Reality Steve’s finale spoilers have been tricky over the past couple of seasons, mainly because of how the coronavirus pandemic has affected filming. However, he’s had decent spoilers so far in Recchia and Windey’s journeys to find love, thanks to people sending in videos of the women on their Hometown Dates.

With the remainder of the season filming in Mexico, it’s entirely possible that Steve will receive the intel that he needs to spoil the finale long before the show makes it to air.

“When I find more stuff out, I’ll let you know,” Steve has been fond of telling fans of the show who want to know how the season ends as soon as possible.

Recchia and Windey won’t be permitted to go public with their respective relationships until after the finale airs, which could be sometime in early September. This is a longer period than other “Bachelor/ette” stars had to go, but fans are hopeful that it will all be worth it.

Recchia and Windey and their guys will be permitted to return to social media after filming wraps, and “Bachelorette” fans will undoubtedly keep their eyes peeled for any and all clues about how things are going for the ladies post-show.

READ NEXT: Former ‘Bachelorette’ Winner Gives Health Update on ‘Life-Changing’ Diagnosis