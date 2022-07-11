‘The Bachelorette’ 2022 Premiere Spoilers

Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia will both be handing out the roses when “The Bachelorette” returns for its nineteenth season.

WARNING: STOP READING IF YOU DO NOT WANT SPOILERS FOR SEASON 19 OF “THE BACHELORETTE.”

The women captured hearts throughout the country after their emotional exits on Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor.” But, as ABC announced, “Rachel and Gabby have put their breakups in the rearview and are ready to find their person … even if that means breaking all the rules on night one.”

Jesse Palmer will return as host after making his debut on Echard’s season.

Here is what you need to know:

32 Men Are Vying for Windey & Recchia’s Hearts

Thirty-two men will greet Windey and Recchia outside of the Bachelor Mansion. According to the episode description, the potential suitors arrive in “hopes of wooing the ladies with their charm, but they’ll soon realize it’s going to take more than dashing good looks and a memorable entrance to win the heart of one of these Bachelorettes.”

The 32 contestants vying for the Bachelorettes’ hearts are:

Alec Garza, 27, Wedding Photographer from Houston, Texas

Aven Jones, 28, Sales Executive from San Diego, California

Brandan Hall, 23, Bartender from Carlsbad, California

Chris Austin, 30, Mentality Coach from Redondo Beach, California

Colin Farrill, 36, Sales Director from Chicago, Illinois

Erich Schwer, 29, Real Estate Analyst from Bedminster, New Jersey

Ethan Kang, 27, Advertising Executive from New York, New York

Hayden Markowitz, 29, Leisure Executive from Tampa, Florida

Jacob Rapini, 27, Mortgage Broker from Scottsdale, Arizona

James Clarke, 35, Meatball Enthusiast from Winnetka, Illinois

Jason Alabaster, 30, Investment Banker from Santa Monica, California

Joey Young, 24, Twin from Brookfield, Connecticut

John Anderson, 26, English Teacher from Nashville, Tennessee

Johnny DePhillipo, 25, Realtor from Palm Beach Gardens, Florida

Jordan Helman, 25, Software Developer from Tampa, Florida

Jordan Vandergriff, 27, Drag Racer from Alpharetta, Georgia

Justin Budfuloski, 32, Physical Therapist from Solana Beach, California

Justin Young, 24, Other Twin from Brookfield, Connecticut

Kirk Bryant, 29, College Football Coach from Lubbock, Texas

Logan Palmer, 26, Videographer from San Diego, California

Mario Vassall, 31, Personal Trainer from Naperville, Illinois

Matt Labagh, 25, Shipping Executive from San Diego, California

Michael Vaughan 32 Pharmaceutical Salesman from Long Beach, California

Nate Mitchell, 33, Electrical Engineer from Chicago, Illinois

Quincey Williams, 25, Life Coach from Miami, Florida

Roby Sobieski, 33, Magician from Los Angeles, California

Ryan Mula, 36, Investment Director from Boston, Massachusetts

Spencer Swies, 27, Venture Capitalist from Chicago, Illinois

Termayne Harper, 28, Crypto Guy from Naperville, Illinois

Tino Franco, 27, General Contractor from Playa Del Rey, California

Tyler Norris, 25, Small Business Owner from Wildwood, New Jersey

Zach Shallcross, 25, Tech Executive from Anaheim Hills, California

The First Impression Rose Has Not Been Spoiled

Every season, Bachelor Nation leads give out a first impression rose before the rose ceremony to someone who has made an early impact. The franchise’s female stars have a better track record, with most recipients going on to make the final four. According to Us Weekly, eight Bachelorettes have given out their first impression rose to their eventual winner.

The two men who receive Windey and Recchia’s roses have not been spoiled. But, given the track record, it is likely two of the eight men who made it to Hometown Dates.

According to Reality Steve, Recchia’s final four men are Aven Jones, Tyler Norris, Zach Shallcross and Tino Franco. Based on photos from the season, @bachelorwhatever on Instagram believes Franco receives the coveted rose.

Reality Steve also reported that three of Windey’s final four men are Erich Schwer, Jason Alabaster and Johnny DePhillippo. He also wrote on Instagram, “not 100% sure but there’s circumstantial evidence that makes me believe she filmed a hometown 4/29 with Justin Budfuloski.”

’The Bachelorette’ Returns to the Bachelor Mansion

After Echard’s return to the Bachelor Mansion, “The Bachelorette” is following suit. This is the first time the female-led iteration has been filmed at the location since the start of the pandemic.

The seasons for Clare Crawley, Tayshia Adams, Matt James and Katie Thurston were all filmed in a “bubble.” That means production took place after everyone was quarantined and tested, with all dates and rose ceremonies happening entirely at a resort. Michelle Young featured a hybrid, taking place in part at a resort, before visiting her hometown and then finishing the season out in Mexico.

As the show’s official Instagram account wrote, “The Bachelor Mansion looks good on these two.”

Season 19 of “The Bachelorette” premieres on July 11, 2022, at 8 p.m. Eastern time and 7 p.m. Central time.

